Sexton suffering from dead leg as Ulster and Ireland sweat on news of Iain Henderson

Iain Henderson went down with a knee injury during Ireland's win over Scotland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

With the Heineken Champions Cup kicking off next weekend, the provincial head coaches will be sweating over the availability of some of their key men following Ireland's bruising 31-16 win over Scotland today.

Chief amongst those concerns is Iain Henderson, and Ulster head coach Dan McFarland will certainly be hoping that his captain's knee problem is not as bad as feared.

Henderson picked up the injury late in the first-half and although he attempted to play on, he was soon forced off.

The lock will undergo a scan on his knee on Sunday, and Ulster will be keeping their fingers crossed that it doesn't keep him out of Friday's European opener against Toulouse.

Read More

Leo Cullen may also be facing a few sleepless nights after watching his captain Johnny Sexton and James Ryan hobble off in the second-half.

Sexton suffered a dead leg, and was quick to allay any fears that he had suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury which has hampered him in recent weeks.

Ryan, meanwhile, suffered a head knock and left the field having had to undergo a HIA, from which he didn't return.

Leinster are due to take on Montpellier in France next Saturday, and Cullen will be keen to have both Sexton and Ryan on board for that important clash.

"I got a dead leg in the first half and I was struggling with it, it cooled down at half-time and it was seizing up so I had to come off," Sexton said.

With regard to Henderson's injury, Farrell explained:

"Hendy will be going for a scan tomorrow, he had a knee injury but obviously it's hard to assess straight after a game. He'll be off for a scan in the morning and we'll know more then.

"We had a couple of HIAs, James Ryan came off for a HIA and obviously Pete (O'Mahony) came off but went back on. So not too bad. Johnny had the dead leg so we'll see how Hendy is tomorrow."

Farrell was pleased with the character that his side showed to comfortably see off the challenge of a Scotland side who had arrived in Dublin full of confidence,

"(We are) A work in progress, as I suppose it should always be," Farrell added.

"It’s well documented about the number of players we’ve used and if a few injuries along the way, that’s influenced that but at the same time we’ve grown the group.

"We’ve had a pretty diverse group during this time as far as maturity, age-wise, regarding international rugby. I felt that gap has really closed and we’ve made some massive learnings from that and that sends a massive statement overall.

"They’ve (players) been top class and to a man, honestly, you can ask the lad about this as they come through, an eight-week period is a big old time to keep spirits on the up all the time but honestly, it feels like it’s been four weeks.

"The attitude, the togetherness of the players, the want to get better, the want to learn, has been amazing, That would be the biggest thing for me coming out of this period, which stands us in massive good stead."

Online Editors