Sexton, O'Mahony and Best stay at home as Joe Schmidt experiments for Chicago clash with Italy
Joe Schmidt has confirmed his 26-man squad to travel to Chicago and face Italy this weekend.
As expected, the Ireland boss has left out big players like Johnny Sexton, captain Rory Best and Peter O'Mahony with Argentina and the All Blacks arriving in Dublin on November 10 and 17 respectively.
The Ireland squad fly out to Chicago and the scene of the famous win over the All Blacks this morning with uncapped duo Ross Byrne and Will Addison both on board.
Ireland squad to face Italy on November 3
Forwards (15):
Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 7
Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 2
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 9
Sean Cronin (St. Mary's College/Leinster) 62
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 26
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 22
Jack McGrath (St. Mary's College/Leinster) 50
Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 23
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 8
Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 6
Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College/Leinster) 19
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 11
Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 9
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 60
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 10
Backs (11):
Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) *
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 9
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) *
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 12
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 7
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 2
Jordan Larmour (St. Mary's College/Leinster) 6
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 6
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 14
Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 11
Darren Sweetnam (Cork Constitution/Munster) 2
* Denotes uncapped player
November fixtures
Next Saturday: Ireland v Italy, Chicago 8.0pm (Irish time)
November 10: Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium 6.30
November 17: Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium 7.0
November 24: Ireland v United States, Aviva Stadium 6.30
