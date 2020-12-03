Ireland coach Andy Farrell has recalled fit-again captain Johnny Sexton to his side as he looks to finish a difficult 2020 on a high.

The former England international has named what looks like his strongest possible side for the Autumn Nations Cup third-placed play-off against Scotland, with Robbie Henshaw back at inside centre where he partners his former Connacht teammate Bundee Aki.

Jacob Stockdale continues at full-back in an unchanged back-three as Andrew Conway loses out to Hugo Keenan and Keith Earls.

Conor Murray keeps Jamison Gibson-Park on the bench as he partners Sexton who missed the last two games with injury, while Rob Herring gets the nod ahead of Ronan Kelleher at hooker.

Cian Healy returns to the side at prop, while Andrew Porter continues at tighthead with James Ryan and Iain Henderson in the second-row,

In the back-row, Farrell reverts to the trio that started at Twickenham as Peter O'Mahony goes in at openside and Caelan Doris is at No 8 with CJ Stander on the blindside.

Ulster's Eric O'Sullivan will make his debut off the bench, while John Ryan is covering Porter and Quinn Roux gets in ahead of Tadhg Beirne as the second-row replacement.

Josh van der Flier is back in the No 20 shirt, while Ross Byrne holds off his brother Harry for the out-half cover and Chris Farrell wears the No 23.

Ireland team to face Scotland

15. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 32

14. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 5

13. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 46

11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 87

10. Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary’s College/Leinster 94 Captain

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 86

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 103

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 15

3. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 31

4. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 57

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 31

6. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 45

7. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 72

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 6

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 5

17. Eric O’Sullivan (Banbridge/Ulster) Uncapped

18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 22

19. Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 15

20. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 27

21. Jamison Gibson Park ( Leinster) 4

22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 10

23. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster)

Online Editors