The IRFU want you to know about the piece of history they marked this week. They just don’t want any follow-up questions.

That, unfortunately, would be where things begin to get awkward for the union.

Their official social media channels heralded the “landmark” dawning of a new day as the professional Women’s XVs programme was launched with the first full-time

professionals training together at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Tuesday.

Despite the fact that the media were in a different part of the building to speak to Johnny Sexton, the invite wasn’t extended to call in and ask about the future of the women’s game.

Because once you start pulling at the threads of what’s been put in place, things begin to look quite bare.

In terms of look and feel, the programme looks very like the one already in place for Sevens.

Between development and senior deals, the union already had 23 contracted Sevens professionals on their books – and now it’s up to 29 between the two programmes.

The target of more than 40, as outlined when the programme was launched, remains to be hit – with performance director David Nucifora last week saying it was more of an aspiration.

Only one of those who have been contracted is a tight-five forward.

Linda Djougang is one of the country’s best players, but she hasn’t played a minute this season and has been coaching in the Cayman Islands after spending last year in France playing with ASM Romagnat.

For all of her ability, Djougang can’t do a whole lot of set-piece work on her own. The Irish scrum and lineout will be run by those working outside the system, and that will have a knock-on effect on the Six Nations.

Whereas other unions who have launched XVs professional contracts have separated it from the Sevens, the IRFU seems intent on running a hybrid model despite the two seasons clashing.

So far, when the two have come up against each other, Sevens has been given priority.

As many as 26 of the 29 players contracted have spent time in the Sevens programme.

The Ireland XVs captain Nichola Fryday has turned down the offer to move home from England and be part of the programme, as has Neve Jones who was last week named the Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year. Sam Monaghan, the Players’ Player of the Year, has done likewise.

The pay scale of between €15,000-€30,000 plus incentives that could see top earners hit €45,000, if they hit all of their targets, makes life difficult for players with jobs to commit.

Head coach Greg McWilliams was not alone in drawing parallels between this moment and the beginning of men’s professional rugby in the late 1990s, but the difference is that the women are being made professional 27 years after the men, and there is a myriad of lessons to be learnt.

Also, there is the reality that the world in 2022 is a very different place when it comes to conversations about the gender pay gap.

Players, however, are more concerned about competition structures and pathways.

The money isn’t good in England, but they have regular, high-quality games.

As it stands, the Women’s AIL concludes in December, with the final on the same weekend as the Cape Town Sevens – which means clubs will be without some of their most talented players for the marquee day of the season, televised live on TG4.

After Christmas, it’s a three-round interpro tournament that players feel they have to participate in if they want to be considered for Ireland selection, even though there’s currently nothing in place to cover their expenses if they’re travelling from Dublin.

Already, there’s a big imbalance between Munster and Leinster, and the rest. Ulster, made up primarily of Cooke players, currently winless and bottom of the AIL table, haven’t won a game in more than 10 years.

Hot-housing the best players in the capital is unlikely to lead to a better competitive balance.

The entire 29-person squad is already Dublin-based, with those representing other provinces lining out for clubs in the capital and travelling to their provinces to play

Then, it’s into the unknown; while the clubs take part in an AIL Cup, the contracted players playing in a Celtic Cup with Ireland is entering one team to face a Welsh and a Scottish side in year one.

As yet, there’s no clarity on where that team will play, what colour jerseys they’ll wear, or what they’ll be called. Considering the contracted players are based in north Dublin, it’s safe to assume they’ll be lining out in the capital.

The AIL lost Malone on the eve of this season and the Irish Independent is aware of other clubs who are reconsidering the logic of pouring more than €100,000 into a women’s programme, when the league is set to be undermined further.

Currently, contracted Sevens players are rarely released to their club teams – and coaches fear the same will happen with the XVs pros, who will become part of ‘Team Ireland’.

So, while it was, indeed, a historic first, there is a long, long way to go. There’s a real concern that the infrastructure is not in place to close the gap on the teams that have passed Ireland out in the last eight years.

And there are worries that the plan will further undermine the club game that is tasked with bringing through players.

All the while, there’s a World Cup on at the minute and Ireland aren’t there.

The decisions being made right now will, ultimately, determine whether they make the next one.

Contracting players is a step in the right direction, but they’re trying to make up a chasm and the jury’s firmly out on whether there is a coherent strategy in place to get them there.