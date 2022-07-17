| 22.3°C Dublin

Series victory over All Blacks is greatest team success in Irish sporting history

Tony Ward

Expert View

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong celebrates after series win over New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

What we witnessed on Saturday morning from Wellington was the greatest Irish team success in the history of our great, if relatively small, sports-daft nation.

And may we please be spared the pig-ignorant comments from a begrudging element on this little island as to the ‘friendly’ aspect to international rugby. There is no such thing.

