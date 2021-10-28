‘Selection isn't always just about form’ – Andy Farrell defends Jack Carty omission from Ireland squad

IRELAND coach Andy Farrell has defended his decision to leave in-form Connacht star Jack Carty out of his 38-man squad for the November internationals.

Munster’s Joey Carbery and Leinster young gun Harry Byrne got the nod as back-up to captain Johnny Sexton for the games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

Both of those players were in the summer squad for the wins over Japan and the United States, but Farrell wants to see how they mix it now that his “big boys” are back as he welcomes back his Lions and senior frontliners Sexton, Keith Earls and Cian Healy, who sat out that series.

“I have spoken to Jack many times and he is playing really well,” he said of Carty.

“His game has improved and he has embraced the challenge of captaincy. I think that has helped him and the way Connacht are playing, especially in attack, has helped him as well.

“His game-management has always been his strength so he is playing well but this is an opportunity for us to find out about people as well in this window.

“I know everyone thinks that’s about selection and people playing but it’s not.

“It’s just being able to deal with the pressures. This is the first time that this group has been together since the Six Nations.

“Some of the guys, like Joey and Harry, were involved in the summer.

“This is a different feel. The big boys are back and there’s quite a few of them. The intensity that this delivers day in and day out is something that we need to find whether people can flourish in or not. You have to give people a chance.

“Selection isn’t always just about form. One guy plays well one week and maybe doesn’t play well the next. You have to use selection as a chance for people to grow as well within the environment.”

Farrell believes the year ahead will stand to his Ireland team as they switch focus towards the 2023 World Cup.

Earlier this week, Sexton said the team had broken with their own norms by starting to hone in on the tournament in France from two years out and the coach endorsed his comments.

“We should embrace it. It is two years off, a long way off, but the road ahead is brilliant for us,” he said.

“The challenges of this year alone is going to stand us in great stead to learn from those experiences.

“The three games we have coming up are a fantastic opportunity for us to take a step forward. The Six Nations is the Six Nations with the pressure to win a trophy and then we finish our season by going to New Zealand on a three-game tour and no Irish side has ever won over there.

“All these experiences are going to stand to us.

“We want the nation to be proud of us and why don’t we start embracing that challenge from here on in and use it going forward?”

One of Joe Schmidt’s big regrets after Ireland’s dramatic collapse in form in 2019 was that he began to look beyond the next game.

Farrell was the Kiwi’s assistant during that period, but he does not believe that the long-term view will detract from his side’s focus.

"I don't think it's been a weakness, no,” he said.

“Don't get me wrong but we are still daily-focused, moment by moment focused when we take the field.

“Like I said before, why can't we dare to dream? Why can't we?

“I'm sure that there's five or six or seven teams, it might be 10 teams that'll be in the same position by the World Cup but why don't we embrace the challenge and use that challenge to better our journey along the way? That's the message to the players, so let's get started on that.

“Joe was unbelievably focused on his daily activities every single day, on every single training session and that will continue with us.

“If you look at the challenges that we've got again this year; we go to Twickenham, we go to Paris. They're all going to be opportunities for us to learn. Along this journey there's going to be bumps, but that's great for our learning, our experiences and our memory along the way to get there.

“The pressures of players desperately wanting to represent their country in a World Cup is how it should be, and I'm sure some fall by the wayside over the next two years but hopefully most of them will flourish."

After 16 matches in charge, Farrell believes the biggest area of improvement for his team is: “consistency of performance at the highest level. I'm talking backing up a good performance with another performance and another performance, so that's why this campaign is going to be good for us."

With fans back in big numbers, Farrell believes his side will be tested in the coming weeks.

"Massively,” he said. “Japan, we've had trouble with them in the World Cup and we played them in the summer. We've got massive respect for them and how they play the game.

“They've got threats all over the field and we love playing against Japan, so that's going to be a massive challenge first-up. We know that they've been together for a couple of weeks and had a hit-out against Australia so we know the challenges there.

“We've got to get up to speed as soon as we can and perform there.

"The following week, in my opinion, we've got the world's best team coming to the Aviva so everyone is going to get excited about that.

"Argentina have been playing away for five months and we know how physical and abrasive and emotional that game is going to be. This is perfect for us. Top-level rugby is all about consistently performing as best you can and that's the challenge ahead of us.

"We're super excited about getting back to the crowds. We had a couple of thousand against America and Japan back in the summer and that was great. The thought of the Aviva being as full as it possibly can be is super exciting, it's going to lift the boys tremendously. We can't wait.

"Hopefully over the coming days, Johnny Sexton gets the opportunity to play his 100th cap at the Aviva against Japan and I'm sure the fans will come out in their thousands to support and celebrate what Johnny has achieved."

The returning Simon Zebo will add something extra to the equation, with Farrell excited to see the former Racing 92 star in action.

“The couple of games that he's played for Munster, we've seen some touches of class and we all know that at international level, it always pays to have a player with Simon's ability who can play in a couple of different positions,” he said.

Robbie Henshaw's chances of playing in either of the first two games look remote as he continues to rehabilitate his foot injury away from the training squad.

“Robbie is hard at his rehabilitation," he said. "He is not joining in with us with regards to his rugby. How that rehabilitation continues down the track, hopefully he improves pretty quickly but that has yet to be seen so we will make a decision as the weeks go by.”