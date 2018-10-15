Ryle Nugent to make commentary return this November for Ireland's autumn internationals

Former RTÉ Head of Sport Ryle Nugent has revealed that he will return to commentary on Channel 4 this November for Ireland's autumn internationals.

The British station will show Ireland's three home tests against Argentina, New Zealand and the USA in the UK, with RTÉ holding the rights to screen the November fixtures in Ireland until 2021.

Nugent was a fixture on RTÉ's rugby coverage for over ten years before leaving the national broadcaster last summer.

Announcing the news on social media, Nugent added that Leinster and Ireland legend Jamie Heaslip will join him as co-commentator. Heaslip retired from rugby last season through injury.

The marquee clash for Ireland will be the visit of the back-to-back world champions on November 17, which sees world number two Ireland take on world number one New Zealand. That fixture is the middle match of a three-game home schedule that includes Argentina (November 10) and USA (November 24)

Ireland also face Italy on November 3 in Chicago.

Online Editors