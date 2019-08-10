Rugby International LIVE: Experimental Irish team take on Italy as World Cup preparations gear up
- Ireland play Italy in first of four summer games
- The World Cup warm-up will continue with a trip to Twickenham to play England in two weeks
- And home and away Tests v Wales will follow before the squad head to Japan
Joe Schmidt can only bring 31 players to Japan and players will get to play their way in or out of contention today against Conor O'Shea's Italy. Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is 2pm
Online Editors
