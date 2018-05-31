Sport International Rugby

Thursday 31 May 2018

Rory Best ruled out of Ireland's Tour of Australia

Ireland captain Rory Best
Ireland captain Rory Best

Rory Best has been ruled out of Ireland's Tour of Australia with a hamstring injury.

Joe Schmidt has confirmed captain Best will stay at home with Niall Scannell added to the squad.

More to follow...

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport