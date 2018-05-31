Rory Best ruled out of Ireland's Tour of Australia
Rory Best has been ruled out of Ireland's Tour of Australia with a hamstring injury.
Joe Schmidt has confirmed captain Best will stay at home with Niall Scannell added to the squad.
More to follow...
Online Editors
