Ronan O'Gara was always a man for team accolades over individual honours and now he has received both in less than one week.

Ronan O'Gara's great week gets better as Ireland legend is inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Last Saturday the former Ireland and Munster number ten capped a first year in New Zealand by winning the Super Rugby title with the Crusaders, with O'Gara getting plenty of praise for the impact he has made in Christchurch as the team's backs coach.

And despite retiring as a player in 2013, O'Gara has just picked up another gong for his stellar on-field career after World Rugby announced him as the 139th inductee into their Hall of Fame.

O'Gara is the 12th Irishman to be included in the prestigious group after Brian O'Driscoll, Basil Maclear, Fergus Slattery, Tom Kiernan, Keith Wood, Ronnie Dawson, Mike Gibson, Syd Millar, Tony O'Reilly, Willie-John McBride and Jack Kyle.

O'Gara won 130 international caps - 128 for Ireland and two for the Lions - during an illustrious career, the pinnacle of which was when he scored the winning drop goal to deliver Ireland's first Grand Slam in 61 years in 2009.

He also won two Heineken Cups with Munster and toured with the Lions three times.

Since retiring, he spent four and a half seasons as a coach with Racing 92 before joining the Crusaders last January.

O'Gara will be honoured in a special ceremony in London on September 12.

