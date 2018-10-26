Munster and Ireland legend Ronan O'Gara has predicted that Conor Murray will be the starting scrumhalf when Steve Hansen's All Blacks come to town on November 17.

Ronan O'Gara believes Conor Murray will start against the All Blacks despite squad omission

Murray has been sidelined since the start of the season with a bulging disc in his neck. He revealed this week that he decided to withhold details of the injury because it was unclear when he would be available again.

The 29-year-old admitted he 'very close' to a return to action and has been training 'pretty much fully' with Munster in recent weeks.

There has been a lot of debate surrounding who Joe Schmidt will choose to deploy at number 9 in the November internationals, but in particular against the Kiwis, with John Cooney, Kieran Marmion and Luke McGrath all vying for a starting berth.

O'Gara believes Murray will be thrust back into international fold in three weeks times despite the fact that he wasn't named in Joe Schmidt's 42-man squad this week.

Writing in his column in today's Irish Examiner, he said: "Will Conor Murray be ready to face New Zealand on November 17?

"Contrary to what he intimated this week, my gut instinct is that he will play.

"He's been going pretty much full on in training and next week he will ramp that up further. If he's ready, he'll look to start.

"Murray is a no-drama sort of fella. A simple, straight shooter. One who doesn't have to force what comes naturally."

Online Editors