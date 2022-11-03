Robert Baloucoune set to get Ireland nod for Springbok showdown

Robert Baloucoune is in line for the biggest start of his Ireland career against South Africa on Saturday.

The Ulster winger looks set to take the spot vacated by the injured James Lowe for the clash with the world champions, as Andy Farrell otherwise sticks closely to his tried and trusted from the summer tour success in New Zealand.

Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park are set to be passed fit to play having not featured for a minute of Leinster’s season and the big call for the coach is whether to start his first-choice scrum-half or bring in Conor Murray to wear the No 9 shirt on his 100th cap.

Mack Hansen is set to make up the back-three, with Robbie Henshaw partnering Garry Ringrose in midfield as Johnny Sexton captains the side from out-half.

Up front, Farrell is likely to stick to the pack that beat the All Blacks; with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front-row, James Ryan partnering Tadhg Beirne behind him and Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the back-row.

Farrell admitted he was toying with the idea of mirroring the Springboks’ 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the bench and Ryan Baird is not in the Ireland ‘A’ side for their game against an All Blacks XV, but it seems more likely that Stuart McCloskey will be primed for an impact role.

Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham will cover the front-row, Kieran Treadwell and Jack Conan are likely to be the lock and back-row replacements with Joey Carbery the reserve out-half.

Meanwhile, Rassie Erasmus has warned the ’Boks against relying on blunt force to get the better of Ireland. The South African director of rugby will return to the coaches’ box at the Aviva Stadium following the completion of his suspension dating back to last year’s Lions tour.

“We’ve got certain strengths that we think will be good in this game, but I don’t think there’s a team you can just run over,” Erasmus said.

“We have to make some special plans to out-smart them as well.

“Andy (Farrell) is an ex-rugby league guy, one of the toughest rugby league guys that there ever was, and he’s a defence coach, and then there’s the technical things that Paul (O’Connell) brings into the game.

“So we’ll have to be smart, and let’s see if we’re smart on Saturday.”

Possible Ireland team: H Keenan; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, M Hansen; J Sexton (capt), C Murray/J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, K Treadwell, J Conan, C Murray/J Gibson-Park, J Carbery, S McCloskey.