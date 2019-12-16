Andy Farrell has named his first training squad as Ireland head coach, with eight uncapped players included.

Rob Kearney misses out as Andy Farrell names eight uncapped players in first Ireland training squad

Scrum-half Caolin Blade (Connacht), Leinster quintet Will Connors, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson Park and Ronan Kelleher and Ulster duo Billy Burns and Tom O'Toole have all been called up to what the IRFU are calling a 'mid-season stocktake'.

Overall, Farrell has selected 45 players for the mini-camp in Abbotstown, which takes place across December 22 and 23 this week.

Rob Kearney, Sean Cronin, Jordi Murphy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion and John Ryan are among the players who are not included.

"The national coaches have been around the provinces watching games and having good conversations with players and the provincial coaches," Andy Farrell said.

"We have limited opportunities across the busy provincial season to bring a broad group like this together but this 24hr window will allow us to plant a few seeds. It will also give the coaches a better insight into a few players who been performing consistently well for their provinces.

"The next six weeks is the window for players to put their hands up for selection for our first squad which will be named in late January ahead of the Six Nations."

Ireland training squad

Connacht:

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan, Quinn Roux.

Leinster:

Ross Byrne, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson Park, Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, Jonathan Sexton, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier.

Munster:

Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Mike Haley, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, CJ Stander.

Ulster:

Will Addison, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Marty Moore, Tom O’Toole, Jacob Stockdale.

Online Editors