Rising Sons: The proud fathers of Will Connors and Hugo Keenan reflect on seeing their sons make Ireland senior debuts

By the time Will Connors and Hugo Keenan called home, neither they nor their families could keep their emotions in check.

The Connors household was so overcome by it all that they had to phone Will back later in the day, while the Keenans were riding the crest of the same wave, having also just watched their son and brother star on his international debut.

That both families had to do so from their living room and not in a packed Aviva Stadium was yet another sad consequence of the world in which we currently live.

If circumstances were different, Nick and Lelia Connors, and Paul Keenan and his wife Avril (Dowley) would have been invited into the Ireland team hotel last Thursday night to present the jerseys - as would fellow debutants Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park's parents.

When Andy Farrell took over as head coach, he made a point of stressing the importance of family to each of his players - having those closest to them involved in the jersey presentation is Farrell's way of recognising that they have all been on this journey together.

Connors and Keenan, in particular, have taken a similar path to get to the international stage, with both 24-year-olds having come through the Leinster system, as well as the Ireland Sevens programme.

Their dads, Nick and Paul, had never missed a game, so it hurt not to be there for the biggest day.

"It would have been hugely emotional to be presenting the jerseys," Paul, a former president of UCD rugby club, admits.

"Garry Ringrose rang me and said, 'Look, we can't do the presentation, but we can show a video'.

"James (Ryan) presented to Will and Garry presented to Hugo. It was very emotional to miss that.

"We got the two grannies (Rosalyn Dowley and Brenda Keenan) to do a video. Nick got his people and the same with Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Hugo Keenan pictured alongside his dad Paul and grandmother Brenda with his recent PRO14 medal

Whatsapp Hugo Keenan pictured alongside his dad Paul and grandmother Brenda with his recent PRO14 medal

"Hugo was emotional about the videos because the two grannies did two videos for him. They both asked him to score a try for them.

"When I spoke to him after the game, he just said: 'I got my tries for each of the grannies'. Then he called them to tell them.

"My wife Avril's dad got two final (Ireland) trials but didn't get a cap. He had played with Gordon Wood, he was a prop. As Rosalyn said: 'My Robert didn't get there but you did' and she sent that in a video to Hugo. I think he found that very special."

For Connors, his grandmothers were also central to his success story, as they too were caught up in the euphoria surrounding last weekend's win over Italy.

"There are two grannies on either side and they were like ten-year-olds for the day," Nick says.

"It lifts them out of this whole Covid thing for a few hours. They are cocooned, they're nervous because all they are hearing on the news and most of that isn't good news. They are being bombarded by that.

"So, to see something that takes them out of all that in their own heads was great. My mother is 82 and she's down in Waterford - the last week has helped her nearly forget about Covid in a way."

Although there were no similar emotional videos this week, both families will go through it all again today, as Connors and Keenan start in Ireland's Six Nations showdown at the Stade de France.

"I would have gone to Paris in the morning," Paul insists.

"I was nervous early in the week. I work on Leeson Street. I was thinking about Hugo down in the Shelbourne, it was tough not to be able to trundle down to him.

"The bit that I missed most on the day is that walk down to the stadium and the national anthem.

"Nick is an encyclopedia of rugby, he knows everything. Any time I thought I should ring Hugo, I rang Nick instead. Myself and Nick would talk on the phone at least four or five times a week.

"There was a nice touch - one of my good friends is a guy called Dr Paddy Kenny. Paddy is the orthopaedic surgeon who was in the ground that day. I said to him, 'Paddy, you're my surrogate father, so at the end of the match, go over to Hugo'. Paddy dropped in a bottle of champagne.

"I saw Paddy going over to him, that was really nice. You felt there was a representative of the Keenan family there."

Paul and Nick switched their buzzing phones off before kick-off, until they could to talk to their sons, and then later to each other.

Will Connors with his father Nick after his first Leinster game at the RDS in February 2018

Whatsapp Will Connors with his father Nick after his first Leinster game at the RDS in February 2018

"I was a ball of nerves on Friday as I normally would be," Nick admits.

"In horsey terms, I call it 'box walking' - a racehorse walking around, he's boxed before he starts. I would be a box walker.

"I got a lovely WhatsApp from Syria of the Irish troops. They had a big screen up and had the lads singing the national anthem.

"They took a picture of that and sent it on to me. Maureen O'Brien, who was an ex-classmate of mine, heads the group out there, she's the force commander, so she sent the picture to me. She is the first woman general in the Irish Army.

"Then Will rang us reasonably quickly after the game. It was emotional. We were all still caught up. I had a chat with him first and then I put him on speaker to all the girls (Lelia and daughters Ashleigh and Edie) here. They all started crying, so I said, 'We'll chat to you later when we calm down!'

"He'd be hard on himself, always looking at where he can get better. But it was one of the first times he said: 'I think it went well for me, dad'. That got me going then!"

At that stage, Nick had just watched Will put in a try-scoring, man-of-the-match performance, while Paul was revelling in Hugo's two tries on his Ireland debut.

"Those ten minutes for the two tries, I've never experienced anything like it. We (Avril, daughter Naomi and sons Robert and Andrew) went absolutely ballistic," Paul laughs.

"Every try that was scored, the girls were crying and shouting. Then when Will scored his try, the roof came off the house," Nick smiles.

The Keenans will gather in the living room of their south Dublin home again this evening, while the Connors will do the same in north Kildare.

They'll strap themselves in for another rollercoaster of emotions that lies ahead, but they would each love nothing more than to be at the Stade de France.

"I had never missed a game prior to Covid," Nick maintains.

"To have been there and experienced it would have been extraordinary, but look, Ireland went out and performed, Will performed, I wouldn't change a thing.

"But if I was to write what would be the perfect match, the Carlsberg match, I don't think I would have written it as well as it turned out - for Will personally and for the team."

Paul, like Nick, has seen the amount of dedication it takes to earn an international cap, and for all that watching on from his couch will never feel right, it doesn't take away from his immense sense of pride.

"To see your son go and achieve his dream on the back of hard work is just unbelievable," Paul adds. "In these strange times, it's even better."