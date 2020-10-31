| 14°C Dublin

Rising Sons: The proud fathers of Will Connors and Hugo Keenan reflect on seeing their sons make Ireland senior debuts

 

Will Connors and Hugo Keenan pictured after making their Ireland debut against Italy last weekend. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Will Connors and Hugo Keenan pictured after making their Ireland debut against Italy last weekend. Photo: Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

By the time Will Connors and Hugo Keenan called home, neither they nor their families could keep their emotions in check.

The Connors household was so overcome by it all that they had to phone Will back later in the day, while the Keenans were riding the crest of the same wave, having also just watched their son and brother star on his international debut.

That both families had to do so from their living room and not in a packed Aviva Stadium was yet another sad consequence of the world in which we currently live.