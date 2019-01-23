Revealed: The bonus payment Irish players will receive if they retain the Grand Slam

Ireland's Grand Slam winners are in line for a €75,000 bonus each if they can repeat the heroics of last season by retaining the title.

It is understood that the total payout from the IRFU would come in at €1.725million. However, that figure pales in comparison to the €4.5m jackpot that will be on offer to their English counterparts should they manage to win the Grand Slam for the first time since 2016.

The figure would include a €1.14m bonus paid out by the Rugby Football Union, with the governing body in line to receive around €28.5m in prize money and revenue share if Eddie Jones's side win all five of their matches. The England players are also guaranteed to receive almost €28,500 per match after an agreement was reached to pool post-match appearances worth €3,500 that were previously available to 19 of the 23-man squad.

Ireland, last season's Grand Slam champions, will, in contrast, not receive any match fees, as their contracts are paid directly by the Irish Rugby Football Union and the €75,000 bonus was understood to have been paid to each Ireland player after they clinched the third Grand Slam in the country's history last year.

The payment made to England players is broken down into a match fee, which will bring most players almost €15,000 added to their club salaries. A further figure of just over €10,000 of image rights is paid into a separate company, bringing the total to over €25,000, rising to over €28,000 per player when the pooled appearance money is included.

With a Grand Slam bonus of around €50,000, any England player involved in all five match-day squads will receive over €190,000. In another change for this season, the 24th and 25th players who travel to matches as injury cover will now receive half a match fee, just over €13,500 each.

That payment had previously been shared between all the players who had been involved in training earlier in the week.

That would take the total payments for a Grand Slam victory for England to over €4.5m - however, some players will also have the opportunity to earn sponsorship appearance fees of €4,500 during the course of the championship and a fee of over €500 to attend an "RFU partner dinner".

A Six Nations title without the Grand Slam would net the players a shared bonus of almost €750,000 and over €170,000 per player.

Expected

It is understood the RFU has budgeted for a second-place finish. Last season's fifth place cost it just over €2.1m.

This season, the RFU is expected to receive just over €21.5m from its share of revenues, with prize money of around €7.1m if England win the Grand Slam - a total closing in on €29m.

While the majority of the expected revenue of €131m generated by the tournament is distributed equally, England and France are also guaranteed a ring-fenced payment of €5.2m (four per cent of revenues) and €4.5m (3.5 per cent) respectively because of the number of clubs in their respective unions.

The other four unions, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy, will, in contrast, receive roughly €820,000 (0.625 per cent) from the 10 per cent of revenues that are allocated according to the size of each union.

A Six Nations title win will be worth around €5.9m to the champions, dropping to around €1.7m for the bottom side. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

