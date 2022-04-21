Referees announced for Ireland’s summer Tests in New Zealand

Wayne Barnes will referee Ireland's third Test in New Zealand

The referees for Ireland's three-Test summer tour of New Zealand have been confirmed, with Karl Dickson, Jaco Peyper and Wayne Barnes taking charge.

Dickson will oversee the first Test on July 2, while his fellow Englishman Barnes will be the man in the middle for the third Test on July 16.

South African Peyper will referee the second Test on July 9, with venues still to be confirmed for all three games.

Plans are also being put in place for Ireland to play two extra matches in New Zealand, with both those clashes expected to be against the Maori All Blacks.

Andy Farrell is set to take an extended travelling squad of over 40 players for the mouthwatering series.

Meanwhile, England’s Luke Pearce will be the man in the middle for Munster's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Toulouse on May 7.

Mathieu Raynal of France has been appointed for the much-anticipated showdown between Leicester and Leinster at Welford Road on the same day.

Ireland’s Andrew Brace will be on the whistle for the last-eight contest between Racing 92 and Sale Sharks at Paris La Defense Arena.