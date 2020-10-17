Re-energised Conor Murray keen to make restart worth the sacrifices

or a reference point you could go back to the 2015 Six Nations when Ireland went to Murrayfield looking for a big fat bonus win to put them in pole position as the day unfolded. And what a day — the most dramatic in the history of the competition, as a five- or six-nation affair.

Ireland played brilliant rugby to sort their bonus and boost their points balance, overtaking Wales’ target en route. And then England and France played out a unique occasion, with Ireland surviving to take the title with six points’ difference to spare. So is Conor Murray feeling any of that as he prepares for a bonus hunt against Italy on Saturday?

“Yeah, you could say that,” he says. “The fact that there is a points difference that needs to be chased means it can be really exciting. I remember that time against Scotland in Murrayfield on the last day. Obviously there’s pressure on you but in a weird way it takes pressure off as well and I think, married with the fact that we are all buzzing to be back in and playing rugby.

“Usually you’re buzzing to be back in training anyway but there’s an extra buzz at the moment because lads are really enjoying being back on a rugby pitch, to strip it all away and it’s pure enjoyment of playing the game. That, married with the fact that there are points needed, can be, yeah, liberating. You can express yourself and you’re able to back your own decisions, so it’s really nice.”|

For Murray, and the rest of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad, this is a step up from the tight environment they’ve been inhabiting with their provinces. Meal times are three to a large table, and they mix the placings to help the newer lads settle in. Table tennis in the team room is played with their own individual bats. Time off is not a chance to go home — rather, get online for a video call. In any other circumstances this would qualify as hardship.

“We want to play rugby and to do that we have to make, I say sacrifices but, at the same time, we’re also very, very lucky to be able to play given the potential restrictions around the place,” he says. “Yeah, it’s very different but I think we’re all understanding that we’re really lucky and back playing rugby as well which is what we want to do so it’s great.”

Now all that’s left is to play well, pick up five points, and move on to Paris topping the table. Given that England will probably have dumped a load of points on Italy earlier on the last day is beyond their control — so start with the Aviva on Saturday and the competition’s weakest team.

Unlike last season there is less argument over whether or not Murray should be starting. John Cooney was the form player then. He is not in the squad now. So while Kieran Marmion has turned his career around, Murray is in pole position — where he has been for most of an Ireland career that stretches back to before the 2011 World Cup. It was over that period that he developed a kicking game that was world class, before it wasn’t. And when the latter period arrived, coinciding with Ireland’s form slipping, Murray was under the microscope. Which he gets annoyed about.

“Yeah, I do. It’s a natural human emotion to get annoyed at what people say because you do see it or hear it back somehow. I think it’s not an uneducated opinion. It’s within the team plan sometimes and everyone has bought into it, it’s not just me — it’s not me going off on my own. It’s the team game-plan and I’d just be interested to see people’s review of the first Leinster game we (Munster) played.

“We kicked just as much and we won back a lot of that ball and then that got us on the front foot and we played well. Whereas in the semi-final, we didn’t win back as much and we probably kicked a bit more and it looked like we were just kicking away possession.”

Yes, that’s exactly how it looked. It wasn’t working yet they persisted.

“When kicks are long, that’s on me fully, and I’ll put my hand up and say it. Thankfully, they’re not often long and they’re contestable, and that’s what we’re trying to do and sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn’t. But yeah, I get annoyed when people don’t see it for what it is.”

Whatever your take on it, it’s unlikely to be the key that opens the bonus-point door against Italy. Instead, Murray talks about being in the happy place of playing whatever looks on at the time. And critically, he is free of the neck injury that dogged him and robbed him of confidence.

“Psychologically, I did work on it because we all had time to reflect and see where we can improve and make adjustments and get back to right up there,” he says.

“And I looked at a load of old games where I was looking at my own actions, like player-camming myself and just my hesitation — when I was injury-free or whatever, I hadn’t gone through that kinda scary neck problem, there was no hesitation getting my foot in really close to the ball and not worrying about being counter-rucked, and getting the ball away and having the confidence to go for those short-range scores which I know I’m very well capable of getting close to the line.

“Yeah, I think just mentally, watching games and self-talk and self-belief that you can do it, and thankfully I’m on the right side of it. I feel great, and I’m not just saying that out loud when there’s a bit of doubt. I genuinely feel great. I feel physically right up there and ready to go.”

That sounds about right.