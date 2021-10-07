Rassie Erasmus to finally face misconduct hearing three months after controversial video on Lions refereeing

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, along with the South Africa Rugby Union, will face a disciplinary hearing on the weekend of October 30-31.

The charges relate to Erasmus' behaviour in the Springboks' Series win over the Lions last summer, during which the former Munster boss heavily criticised the match officials in a controversial hour-long video.

The drawn-out saga is set to drag on even longer, as SA Rugby and Erasmus requested an oral meeting, which will take place at the end of the month.

Citing issues around multiple time zones and previous commitments of the parties involved, World Rugby has stated that October 30-31 is the earliest possible date for the hearing to take place.

Erasmus is facing the possibility of a fine or a suspension after publicly picking apart the refereeing performance of Nic Berry following the Lions' first Test victory in July.

SA Rugby will also face the misconduct hearing in the coming weeks, ahead of next month's three Tests in Wales, Scotland and England.

Erasmus, who had been acting as a water carrier for the Boks during the Lions tour, has spent the recent Rugby Championship games, which took place in Australia, watching at home in South Africa.

The South African boss and the union are set to learn their fate, with a statement from World Rugby reading:

“Independent Judicial Panel Chairman Christopher Quinlan QC has confirmed that the Rassie Erasmus and SA Rugby misconduct hearing will take place over the weekend of 30-31 October.

“Quinlan will chair the panel alongside Nigel Hampton QC (New Zealand) and Judge Mike Mika (New Zealand).

“Following the provision of detailed written submissions and evidence from Mr Erasmus, SA Rugby and World Rugby, a request was received from SA Rugby and Mr Erasmus for an oral hearing, which has been granted.

“The hearing date, set in consultation with the parties, is the earliest possible date taking into account previous commitments of all parties, participants and the multiple time zones involved.

“The independent disciplinary committee will publish a full written decision following the completion of the entire proceedings.”