| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rassie Erasmus is a man of many faces and does himself no favours with video nasties

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Analysis

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

You could hear a pin drop when Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi parked the Webb Ellis trophy in front of them in Yokohama and delivered a press conference that went beyond rugby.

Those of us who had spent time around the South Africa coach during his 18-month term with Munster knew that he had the capacity to act with grace and gravitas. The way he handled the week after Anthony Foley’s tragic death was a masterclass in dignified communication.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy