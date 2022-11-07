You could hear a pin drop when Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi parked the Webb Ellis trophy in front of them in Yokohama and delivered a press conference that went beyond rugby.

Those of us who had spent time around the South Africa coach during his 18-month term with Munster knew that he had the capacity to act with grace and gravitas. The way he handled the week after Anthony Foley’s tragic death was a masterclass in dignified communication.

That night in Japan, he rose above rugby as he spoke about what the victory meant.

“We talked about what pressure is,” he said. “In South Africa, pressure is not having a job. Pressure is one of your close relatives being murdered.

“Rugby shouldn’t be something that creates pressure, rugby should be something that creates hope.”

This was a rugby coach with the capacity for statesmanship; a World Cup winner who cleverly used videos on social media to deepen the connection between the team and fans back home.

Rather than gripe about quotas, he picked a racially diverse team that reflected the modern society. They played mean rugby, but they had a joyful message and the scenes when they returned to the Rainbow Nation victorious were incredible.

Three years on, it’s hard to reconcile that reputation with the man who has surpassed Eddie Jones as an employer of Trumpian tactics to get his point across.

When he first launched his Twitter page, Erasmus used it to drip-feed insightful clips from an upcoming documentary about the World Cup win.

However, like many things on that toxic platform, things have gone darker in the years since.

Last week in Dublin he was back coaching for the first time since he served a lengthy ban for offences contained in a 62-minute leaked video that castigated referee Nic Berry’s performance in the first Lions Test.

Erasmus protested his innocence and distanced himself from the leaking of the video, but World Rugby wasn’t buying it.

During the tour, Erasmus retweeted anonymous accounts showing sophisticated analysis videos highlighting perceived injustices against his team and that appeared to undermine his claims of innocence.

Hopes that he’d learnt any lessons were dashed on Sunday morning when Erasmus popped up with another video nasty.

Prefacing his point with some lip-service to supporters of both teams, the director of rugby got to his point with: “Surely was a game of big battles, but small margins”.

The clip showed two incidents. The first was Ireland’s first try and in particular the incident in the build-up where Dan Sheehan kicks the ball out of the ruck. In the second, Franco Mostert commits the same offence. The Irish player got away with it, the Springbok didn’t.

Erasmus lets the video do the talking, but the inference is clear. Once again, he lays the blame for a key South African defeat at the officials.

In doing so, he is deflecting from his own mistakes and those of his players.

At the same time, he’s feeding a legion of paranoid Springbok fans who appear to have convinced themselves that there is a vast global conspiracy at work in rugby and that they – the three-time world champions – are the victims.

Although he has a direct line to the officials, a platform in the media and knows there’s a process in place for registering grievances, Erasmus chooses to undermine referees and legitimise that paranoia by going directly to fans.

Conveniently, he skips over decisions that went his side’s way. Of course, he doesn’t throw up any footage that shows he got his team selection wrong, or that his team were unable to get the job done against Ireland.

One presumes that is what he’s focusing on behind the scenes after deciding to skip a nostalgic trip to Cork to face Munster with South Africa ‘A’ to hone in on next Saturday night’s Test match against France in the Stade Vélodrome.

Erasmus is a complex figure, but beneath his many faces is a fiercely intelligent brain and a single-minded determination to be successful for his country.

But that win-at-all-costs mentality comes at a huge cost to his own reputation and, more pressingly, to the integrity of the sport which he’s damaging one clip at a time.