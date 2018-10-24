Rúaidhrí O'Connor: Schmidt's selection will be telling as November calls have real World Cup ramifications

The World Cup ladder will still dangle above their heads for another 10 months before Joe Schmidt pulls it up entirely, but for those hoping to make the plane to Japan today's squad announcement is key.

The Ireland coach is expected to name around 39 players for the four games next month when the Six Nations champions face the Italy in Chicago, before taking on Argentina, New Zealand and the United States in the Guinness Series in Dublin.

The logistical challenge ensures it will be a big squad, but he can only take 31 to the Land of the Rising Sun and so there is already pressure to impress.

Conor Murray looks set to miss out, at least according to his club coach Johann van Graan, which means there's a rare opportunity for the rest of the scrum-halves to show what they can do.

The Munster man is the one major player currently unavailable and, while some front-liners are short of a gallop, there is a round of Guinness PRO14 games this weekend and the Italy match to get some game-time into them.

Schmidt is expected to rotate heavily over the four weeks and it would be no surprise to learn that he has a selection strategy in place already.

A number of his top men are expected to be left in Ireland as the rest of the squad make their way to the States for the first game, with the Argentina clash acting as a perfect warm-up for the main event between the world's top two.

The final game against the US Eagles will be another chance for the fringe men to impress. After that, there are five Six Nations games and four World Cup warm-ups for Schmidt to fine-tune his plans before the big kick-off.

Rory Best is expected to return to captain the squad after missing the summer tour of Australia, but the 36-year-old is short on game-time as the internationals approach.

He has done his best to play down concerns about his age and after a sluggish start to his delayed start to the campaign, he did well in open play in a fast game against Racing 92 last weekend.

Ulster's set-piece was a mess and the hooker must take some responsibility, but he has been a reliable contributor to the cause under Schmidt.

He may be in similar territory to Gordon D'Arcy four years ago and the centre didn't make the cut, but the New Zealander will give him every opportunity.

That's partly because injury has disrupted his rivals. Niall Scannell has been impressive when fit, but has been unable to get an unbroken run, while Rob Herring has been out for a number of weeks.

Seán Cronin is in flying form, but the coach has never seen him as a starting option.

In Murray's absence, the selection policy around scrum-half will be fascinating. The Munster man has rarely missed a game for Ireland under Schmidt and, when he did, Kieran Marmion got the nod for the win over England in 2017.

Luke McGrath did well off the bench that day and has the benefit of a relationship with Johnny Sexton at club level, while John Cooney has again been Ulster's star player this season.

In 2015, Schmidt only brought two scrum-halves to the tournament and, while Cooney's flexibility could see him travel as a third-choice out-half, the coach could prefer to gamble with Joey Carbery the third-choice No 9.

It puts the squeeze on the scrum-halves who know that Murray will be first-choice when he's fit. The All Black selection and subsequent performance will be telling.

Carbery can expect to start against Italy and the USA, but is not yet ready to challenge Sexton.

Ross Byrne is likely to be one of two uncapped players in the squad, unless Schmidt chooses to bring Billy Burns or Jack Carty in to get a taste of the Ireland environment.

Either one of them is one injury away from Six Nations involvement.

More likely, the other uncapped player will be Ulster's utility back Will Addison who has impressed since moving from Sale. Addison joined the squad for training in Melbourne in June and, so has had some exposure to what is expected.

One of three fully developed Irish-qualified English players brought into the provinces this summer, he appears ahead of former Sale team-mate Mike Haley and his new Ulster colleague Burns in terms of selection.

Addison's flexibility could be key to getting him on to the plane next autumn and he is an excellent candidate to wear the No 23 jersey in the Six Nations given the range of positions he can cover.

The players will gather together after this weekend's league games and the province will have a number of them available.

As well as Best, Dan Leavy and Seán O'Brien need games after injury-disrupted starts to the campaign and this weekend's line-ups will be instructive as to who is in line to travel to Chicago.

It is notoriously difficult to second-guess Schmidt's selections, but it is hard to see a bolter coming into the squad.

Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury was a contender, but injury robbed him of his chance and his team-mate Quinn Roux's excellent form should see him recalled.

Likewise, prop Finlay Bealham has been playing really well and could oust John Ryan from the third tighthead berth after 18 months out of the picture.

Like most of the decisions, it is about tinkering around the edges.

A hugely successful 2017/'18 saw Schmidt develop a settled set-up and building continuity is one of the most important elements of this period between now and the World Cup.

He has used the cycle to build depth in most positions and now has plenty of options in most positions.

The window of opportunity is closing fast as Japan looms larger and larger.

Today's squad announcement will tell its own tale.

