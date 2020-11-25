The prospect of Georgia in the Aviva on Sunday brings us back the short distance to when their Six Nations kite was given flight. It was 2017, they were ranked above Italy, and were winning the Rugby Europe Championship with the kind of ease that attends Leinster, Ulster and Munster currently in the Pro14.

John Feehan, then CEO of the Six Nations, slammed the door so hard it could be heard around the rugby world. He thought the idea of introducing promotion and relegation to the Championship was for the birds.

The interesting bit was how those suggesting dramatic change stopped short of how it might be achieved. So, how exactly do we go about asking Italy to vote themselves off a merry go round they waited so long to catch in the first place? In Italy’s case they had gone through a patch in the mid 1990s where they were beating Ireland three times in a row. In the same period they were able to beat France, Scotland and Argentina. They had served their time. The pity was that when the door finally opened that group of players were over the hill.

Georgia are in a different boat. First, a stuffed calendar means their inclusion requires someone else’s demotion. Secondly they have nothing like the same record as Italy, for a few reasons: outside of World Cups they have precious little access to games against Tier 1 nations, so the window for improvement is limited; and their playing base is miniscule.

There is a notion out there that because Georgia has a passion for rugby it is heaving with players. They have less than eight thousand adult men playing the game. Massive investment, via the cash of Georgian billionaire Bitsana Isvanishvili, has seen the development of a range of rugby centres across the country, and their under 20s – who number Ireland among their scalps – are getting better all the time.

But they are in limbo when it comes to quality competition, which is why this Autumn Nations Cup is so important for them. “We will learn more against Ireland on Sunday even if we lose than we would beating Belgium by 100 points in Six Nations B,” their former flanker, Rati Urushadze, tells us.

Coaching now in Tiblisi, Urushadze was part of that Georgian pack that scared the life out of Eddie O’Sullivan’s Ireland in the 2007 World Cup. “This Nations Cup series is so important for us, but we need more games.”

Putting some momentum into their rate of progress depends on others making decisions for the betterment of the game. You don’t get much of that in professional sport.

This notion of thinking beyond your own back garden is reinforced by the recently released documentary Oceans Apart, currently getting a lot of airplay. A visual feast, it’s well worth watching, despite the overbearing presence of Dan Leo, its narrator and main star. It gives us a look under the bonnet of some Tier 2 engines – in this case the Pacific heavyweights who give so many players to the rugby world: Fiji, Tonga and Samoa.

World Rugby get a good kicking in the film. Fair enough, we all stand to attention when the tune is about officialdom looking officially useless. WR were bang to rights for example in entertaining convicted killer Francis Kean of Fiji as a member of their council. That is hard to fathom.

In Oceans Apart however there isn’t much leeway given to the difficulties of putting structure and governance into a game where corruption is part of the culture. Leo, a former Samoa international, kicks off with this issue, saying he was dropped from the national side for exposing the corruption in the first place. Moreover he says the evidence was ignored by World Rugby.

“Many of the issues raised within the documentary have progressed in the year or so since filming” a WR spokesman says now. “That includes a tripartite agreement to implement governance reform in Tonga, a review of global competition structures to enable unions, including the islands, to further performance and revenue outcomes, the success of the Fijian Drua, and numerous player development and education programmes run in partnership with International Rugby Players (IRP).”

Leo set up his own player welfare group outside of IRP, so that might explain some of the crossed lines between himself and World Rugby. In any case things are moving at last, and his documentary has helped that shift.

The Pacific nations have much in common with Georgia. None of the four jurisdictions can support domestic competitions relevant to professional rugby. So they travel. Moreover they all have in common a fundamental loyalty to family. In which case professional players become bread-winners from abroad.

For the Pacific players that journey is all over the rugby world; for the Georgians it’s mostly to France. In all cases it raises issues about availability for international duty. In the case of the Georgians it has another curve ball for those who take up contracts in Russia, with whom Georgia were at war in 2008. The prospect of a €2k a month contract is better than the average monthly wage of €300 for young men in that country.

So while Dan Leo makes the valid point that some sort of revenue share is fair for a cohort who backbone the pro game around the world, for Georgia they need to get a franchise into a club competition. Pro 14 were sounded out but turned a deaf ear because commercially it’s not a head-turner. But for Covid, there was a good chance we’d have a Georgian side already based in Cape Town and limbering up for the Currie Cup.

What does that say about the Six Nations – and by extension the Pro 14 – that a European country would have to shift a team to South Africa to get decent games? And what does it say about the Tier 1 nations that the Pacific islands are so far behind? Clearly doing business in that culture is challenging, but it helps if you have the appetite.

The next point on the journey will be April/May next year, with the revisiting of the proposed global nations tournament. You’ll remember last year it was shot down by the heavyweights north and south of the equator, for a variety of reasons. Its next incarnation will not threaten relegation from the Six Nations for anyone, but will provide more games and more money to Tier 2 nations. If they get the structure right then a rising tide might lift all boats, without washing over anyone.