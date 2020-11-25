| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Putting momentum into Tier 2 nations' progress depends on others making decisions for betterment of game

Brendan Fanning


Georgia players huddle before their Autumn Nations Cup game against Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden Expand

Close

Georgia players huddle before their Autumn Nations Cup game against Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Georgia players huddle before their Autumn Nations Cup game against Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

REUTERS

Georgia players huddle before their Autumn Nations Cup game against Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The prospect of Georgia in the Aviva on Sunday brings us back the short distance to when their Six Nations kite was given flight. It was 2017, they were ranked above Italy, and were winning the Rugby Europe Championship with the kind of ease that attends Leinster, Ulster and Munster currently in the Pro14.

John Feehan, then CEO of the Six Nations, slammed the door so hard it could be heard around the rugby world. He thought the idea of introducing promotion and relegation to the Championship was for the birds.

The interesting bit was how those suggesting dramatic change stopped short of how it might be achieved. So, how exactly do we go about asking Italy to vote themselves off a merry go round they waited so long to catch in the first place? In Italy’s case they had gone through a patch in the mid 1990s where they were beating Ireland three times in a row. In the same period they were able to beat France, Scotland and Argentina. They had served their time. The pity was that when the door finally opened that group of players were over the hill.

Related Content

Privacy