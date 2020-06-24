Prospect of summer rugby takes another hit as another northern hemisphere power broker speaks out

Any hopes of rugby becoming a summer sport appear to be rapidly dwindling, as northern hemisphere power brokers continue to rail against what would be a major change.

Munster CEO Ian Flanagan yesterday confirmed that the IRFU are not in favour of summer rugby, and while he did acknowledge that an open-minded approach was important during these difficult times, the union understandably want to avoid going up against the GAA when it is at its peak.

The French have been hugely outspoken since World Rugby accelerated its attempts to align the global calendar, and now Paul Goze, National Rugby League (LNR) president, has reiterated his nation's stance.

Just as the IRFU has huge concerns about competing with the GAA, major sporting events in France, such as the Tour de France, which is held every July, is seen as a major obstacle.

Goze is adamant that France would be willing to somewhat play ball with the southern hemisphere, but he warned that it would not come at a cost to the Top 14, PRO14 or English Premiership.

The French chief also issued a stark word of caution for how TV revenues would plummet if rugby is moved to the summer, as he pointed to the fact that school holidays in July and August mean that the television audiences will be significantly reduced.

That same logic could also be easily applied to Ireland.

"Aligning the seasons means nothing," Goze told French publication Sud-Ouest.

"To play the Six Nations tournament and the Rugby Championship at the same time would be an aberration for example. Both competitions would lose value.

"Shifting the Top 14 to the summer, what would that bring to the south? On this point, we cannot make concessions.

"On the other hand, we are ready to make adjustments to make the competitions more attractive and more profitable for the federations.

"In our program, we added a day in July to allow the holding of three Tests which enter the program of the Nations Cup and another weekend in November so that the final of this competition can be played.

"Our proposal brings what the south demands without destroying the value created by the Top 14, the English Premiership and the PRO14.

"For 120 years the Top 14 has been modeled on the school year. July and August are the holidays.

"There is a sharp drop in television audiences, there is additional competition from major sporting events, which capture the spectators, who have remained in front of their television.

"It (summer rugby) would be a very significant financial loss for all clubs in the Northern Hemisphere."

Goze believes that the Champions Cup would also suffer, while he once again reminded World Rugby that in France, the Top 14 remains king.

"If we applied the international calendar that was offered to us, the future would be very bleak because we would have both a displacement of the season and a reduction in the number of dates for organising matches," he added.

"The European Cup should be completely sacrificed or the number of clubs in the Top 14 drastically reduced. The economic model of French rugby could not resist.

"We are not unaware of the problems of the south, we are ready to make a certain number of adjustments. But we cannot, to improve the lot of some, sacrifice the others when there are solutions which can satisfy everyone."

Online Editors