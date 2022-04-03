You could hear the plea come through the ref’s mic at scrum-time in Ireland’s game against France in the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday.

“The pride, girls, the pride,” roared one of the Irish players to her teammates as they got ready for another scrum that had largely been decimated by the French in Toulouse.

The call for pride was one of hardcore perseverance, with the clock ticking towards a 40-5 loss being declared. But as much as rugby can be an emotional game, words can only take you so far.

It’s the first time in 15 years that Ireland have lost their opening two games of the Women’s Six Nations. Back in 2007, Ireland lost 10-5 away to Wales in Cardiff and, a week later, were beaten 13-10 by France at St Mary’s College RFC.

At least the Irish amateur players back then had a week’s break before round three and, more appropriately, at least all their opponents were in the same situation and were also amateur.

There’s nothing amateur about playing in the current version of the Women’s Six Nations - from the new title sponsor to increased mainstream TV coverage like never before, plus Wales becoming the latest shining example of what a little investment can deliver in the women’s game.

A recap: Wales had no wins from their three Six Nations games last year when they were amateur players.

This year, after professional and retainer contracts were handed out, and their set-up got a make-over, Wales are now two wins from two. The bottom line never lies.

Of course, a young Ireland team needs to take responsibility for their failings in that performance against a France team with professional players.

But the Ireland model is fighting against an ever-strengthening tide. Half the Ireland team that started against France are on Sevens contracts, but the XVs players are amateur.

The new format of playing three consecutive weekends wasn’t made with Ireland’s amateur players in mind – some of whom must work in between rounds.

This week, the Ireland players won’t come into camp in Cork until Thursday before Sunday’s round three game against Italy at Musgrave Park. Thursday!

For a team that needs huge work on the elemental parts of their game, like scrum and lineout, for a team that had 27 handling errors against France, for a team that just needs to spend time training together and for the coaches to be able to do their jobs in person with players, this just isn’t enough time to deliver their full potential.

When the recommendations were published last month from the review into Ireland’s failed World Cup qualifying campaign, recommendation number 29 out of 30 was to “consider the introduction of hybrid or retainer contracts for the XV players to manage physical, emotional, time and other pressures”.

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts said: “Everything in the review is going to be considered seriously. We would like the arrival of our new head of women’s high performance to be on board to start to look at that whole area. We will look forward to recommendations coming back from him or her in the months ahead regarding that issue.”

Next year is a game-changer for the international women’s game with the start of the new WXV competition, which is due to be played in an annual global window from September to October (except World Cup years).

So, for the first time, Ireland players will have two formal international windows to play in (the few Tests in November in the past were all played at home, not abroad).

This will put even more pressure on amateur players, a point raised by former Ireland captain Claire Molloy on last Thursday’s The Left Wing podcast: “I think there will have to come a point where we can’t be relying on having a group of contracted sevens players to beef us up and be able to make these commitments with young students. We need to look to support the slightly older player, the professional player with a career, and how we can get them to play their best rugby.”

Let’s take the example of Linda Djougang. She told the Irish Independent last week that she doesn’t get paid by her club, ASM Romagnat, which she joined for the season after she gave up her job as a nurse.

No one should lose out on earnings or have to draw on their savings to become a better player for Ireland.

She should be given a retainer contract by the IRFU because it is, ultimately, the Irish team that benefits from players trying to better themselves. This is just one small example of how contracts could work because players’ dedication cannot be taken for granted or continue not to be rewarded by the union.

We know investment needs to go into the grassroots. But the Six Nations is also the shop window. And seeing the results of the uneven playing field between the Irish XVs players and their professional opponents is not a good sales pitch. Pride will only ever get players so far.