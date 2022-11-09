Pre-match cringe, ear-shattering music and a stadium that’s too small – Aviva experience not up to scratch

The remodeled Lansdowne Road is not a perfect stadium. The IRFU, out of breath from the effort of it all, sidestepped a key issue in the planning stage.

Faced with the tricky prospect of wedging the tenant clubs, Lansdowne and Wanderers, out of their beds they opted instead to focus on what you could call ‘a workaround’.

What we ended up with is the bedpan shape, a consequence of the pitch running north-south instead of east-west. This provides a stunning vista if you happen to be strolling down Bath Avenue at night when the stadium is lit up, but that’s hardly the point is it?

More bums on seats and more room to move would be higher up the wish-list. With a bigger house, the union might even have found room for a museum, sadly still a missing link in the Irish rugby chain.

For all its foibles, however, the Aviva has lots to recommend it, primarily its unbeatable location close to the city centre. For some reason, however, it has a sign hanging around its neck, declaring it to be joyless and dead.

By way of counter attack, the IRFU’s social media ramped up their game last Sunday morning and declared breathlessly online:

“The atmosphere at the Aviva was off the charts last night!”

No matter how many times we take our seats on the fifth level of the west stand, it’s worth appreciating the free view. And yes, the atmosphere was electric as Ireland set a course for home with the clock counting down and the Boks in desperation mode.

That’s what created the atmosphere. The world’s top-ranked team going toe to toe with the world champions, and precious little between them coming around the final bend. That’s what had folks on the edge of their expensive seats.

It certainly wasn’t the packaging that made up the soundtrack on the day. It started with the crowd whipper upper. Today FM’s Dermot and Dave show is widely popular because it’s very good.

The station’s own blurb describes it accurately as “your guaranteed beam of daily light relief.” It can’t be easy parking all the things cluttering your headspace and focus on being upbeat and very funny for a few hours yet they carry it off, day after day.

But when we heard Dave’s dulcet tones on Saturday we looked up, fearfully, from the laptop to see where it was coming from. Sure enough there he was, on the pitch, mic in hand, pulling the strings that would make a melody called ‘Magic Atmo!’

He looked and sounded as comfortable as a man with something warm and mushy in his socks. To his credit, he was crying inside. If you strained you could just about make out the words: “Please bear with me folks, this will all be over soon. I’ll go and spend the fee and youse can get on with the day.”

In the way Andy Farrell and his coaching team re-examine regularly all the moving parts in their game, then event organisers do the same. Are we giving the crowd value for money? What can we improve in the match day experience?

Somewhere along the line it was considered a good idea to warm the crowd up with the on-field routine. The only place this ever works is in the Sportsground, where the match mascot is interviewed in front of the Clan Stand. Because it’s genuine, unscripted and potentially disastrous, it never fails to entertain.

Further along the same line, another genius in Lansdowne Road decided to use music as insulation filler, to be pumped into every crevice at ear-shattering volume. It’s like those putting on the show have no faith in the crowd’s attention span. So the moment the play stops, hit them with some sounds before we lose them. Please stop.

Maybe if there were fewer breaks in play we’d get fewer sensory assaults over the public address system. World Rugby could show some leadership on this issue by mopping up the water breaks and putting them back under the sink. They have become the ultimate buzz kill.

The game’s governing body could even go crazy and look at ways of getting more players off the field for treatment instead of them sitting down and forcing the game to sit down with them.

This would allow the man on the PA – we’re pretty sure we’ve never heard a woman’s voice in that gig – to give us up to date info on who’s on and who’s off. Of course it would help if that person had a voice suited to the task and was spared the chore of trying to arouse the crowd with the force of their delivery.

Maybe this is all part and parcel of the Tik Tok age. Value for money equals non-stop messaging or music or whatever it takes to avoid the risk of parting company with the punters for even a few seconds.

The Lansdowne Road show is hardly unique in this regard, and we understand the IRFU are going through a trial and error phase on this one. Okay. We’ve had the trial and we can easily identify the error. Tighten up the timeframe and trust the crowd to join in.