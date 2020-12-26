Players will be playing for their futures in interpro ties

For the majority of players who will feature in the festive interpros this year, there is more than pride on the line. More than half of Irish professional rugby players' contracts expire at the end of the summer and they've yet to begin talks on a new deal.

The sport has entered a new financial paradigm in the wake of the pandemic.

While playing in empty stadiums is better than nothing, it has weakened the IRFU's financial position significantly and will have a knock-on effect when negotiations get under way.

Already in 2020, all non-playing staff in Irish rugby saw their pay reduced by 20pc as they were put on a four-day working week, while all players earning more than €25,000 received a 10pc cut, with a further 10pc deferred. Given the financial picture has not improved, that 10pc cut could still increase to 15pc.

Among those out of contract are seven of the IRFU's leading stars and they'll be top of David Nucifora's list as he begins work on new deals from his home in Australia.

Andy Farrell will be keen to nail down his Lions tighthead, his captain, his primary ball-carrier and the skippers of Ulster and Munster, but he'll equally be looking across the provinces and hoping that those tasked with negotiating can nail down young prospects who are subject of interest from opportunistic clubs in the UK and France who see Ireland's weakness as their opportunity.

Take Ben Healy for example, whose family connections to England and Scotland have put clubs across the Irish and Celtic Seas on high alert.

Ordinarily, a 21-year-old out-half would be expected to take what he's been given but Glasgow Warriors have made a substantial offer and the lure of being fast-tracked into the international game with Scotland.

Suddenly, Munster are nervous and while they've been able to make assurances to their young starlet, he's stuck in a position where he's got a firm offer on the table.

Speaking to industry insiders about the current situation, there is a sense that overseas clubs have been emboldened by news of a vaccine.

While the French clubs usually move late, there has been increased interest from the Top 14 but a tightening in the rules over how many non-French-qualified players are in a squad has had an impact on their ability to recruit heavily from overseas.

Still, they will consider Ireland's top players fair game and while some have been hit by Covid-19, others are continuing on like it hasn't happened.

The English clubs were slow to move, but are now coming forward with offers. Young talents, particularly those who are English-qualified, are being targeted as clubs look for value in the market.

Players, understandably, are getting nervous.

One agent said he's getting two to three calls a week from his clients who are worried about their future. Some want to stay but are concerned that if they pass up the firm offer they've received they could pick up an injury and be left with nothing. It's a delicate balance.

Nucifora's decision to delay the start of talks is, many suspect, a negotiating tactic.

Speaking earlier this month, the former Wallaby appeared confident he'll be able to keep the players he wants to keep.

"I'd be hopeful we can retain the majority of our players but, like in any market, there's always risk and I couldn't sit here and say definitely that we're going to keep everyone. In the past we've managed to keep pretty much most players we've wanted to keep," he said.

"The player market around the world is affected, it's not just us, and there are stresses on most markets but that doesn't mean to say a player can't either find a deal that suits him for whatever period of time it is in his career that is somewhere else, that might be an option.

"But, as a general statement, I'd be confident that we'd be able to maintain the majority of players we want to keep."

There is a sense in the game that players aged 26 and older who are outside the international picture will find themselves as Irish rugby's squeezed middle.

Strongly

Last summer, Connacht coach Andy Friend was strongly encouraged to move a host of senior men on to make space for younger, cheaper recruits from other provinces.

Nucifora signs off on all Irish contracts and his unfettered power makes him the kingmaker in every deal.

Certainly, players are prepared for some financial pain.

The sense is that the overall value of contracts could be down by 20pc and players accept the reality of the situation, given the sport's reliance on fans.

It is not reduced contracts that is keeping players awake at night, it's reduced squad sizes. They fear that the provinces' response to the financial squeeze will be to fill their wider squads with academy prospects. Given the weakness of the opposition they face at Guinness PRO14 level right now, it's a risk they may feel is worth taking.

However, with the four South African franchises expected to join the league, meaning tougher games and regular, long trips to the Rainbow Nation, there is a case to be made for keeping some experience on board.

It is expected that the addition of the Lions, the Stormers, the Sharks and the Bulls will increase the league's commercial strength, while the deal with private equity firm CVC Capital has also bolstered confidence. Until fans come back, however, there will be a question mark over Irish rugby's capacity to compete financially.

At the top end, there is an expectation in the game that the centrally-contracted players will sign on to play at the World Cup.

The green jersey remains a huge asset for Nucifora who employs business intelligence analysts Gillian McDarby and Claire Wallace to assess a player's value and output before offering contracts.

He has big decisions to make in consultation with Farrell.

Factor

Three of his IRFU big earners, Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Keith Earls, are over 33 and while he said age isn't a factor when considering whether to sign Sexton up until 2023, he has to consider the long-term viability of each investment. Rather, a player's performance, injury profile and contribution are top of the list.

"They are all the things you weigh up when you are looking at establishing how you come to those ultimate decisions on value," he said.

"So, all of those things which you've mentioned plus more are thrown into the pot and looked at as to how we spread our money.

"We have a certain amount of money which is what we're trying to actually work out here and now, and then we make consideration for a number of things to try to work out how do we establish the right value across the board to maintain the players that we have and to value them appropriately. Age probably doesn't really come into it from our point of view.

"I mean performance does and I suppose Johnny, like other players, will just be judged on how they are playing and where they are at.

"We haven't entered into negotiations with any of the players as you're aware but as long as the standard of Johnny's play is up to where it should be then we wouldn't have any hesitation in speaking to Johnny about continuing."

In his book Fuel, Seán O'Brien outlines just how tricky negotiating with Nucifora can be as he outlined his exit from Leinster in 2019.

"The last time I'd been negotiating my contract, I'd had the power," he wrote. "I was in a good situation, I was fit.

Value

"This time, it was different. The Union probably didn't feel they'd got the value they'd wanted out of me which was fair enough from a business point of view."

O'Brien had an offer on the table from London Irish.

Nucifora's solution was a heavily incentivised contract, with the caveat that Leinster would pay a price to keep their 30-year-old international.

"What really p***ed me off was that if I wanted to stay, he said in return he'd want Leo (Cullen) to move two younger lads to other provinces . . . that wasn't an option as far as I was concerned, so that was it, done and dusted."

According to O'Brien, the news came as a shock to Andy Farrell and Joe Schmidt who tried to convince him to say.

"Andy couldn't believe it," he says of the man whose team selection would be directly impacted by the decision.

Players know that, if that's how a Lion is handled, they are also in line for some difficult conversations.

O'Brien had firm offers on the table, but some players go into Christmas knowing their future is on the line.

From senior internationals to squad players and young guns, it's a stressful way to spend your festive season and a reminder of the fickle nature of the business.

Nucifora’s big seven: The centrally-contracted players whose deals expire in June

Keith Earls (Represented by Baker Sports)

Now 33, Earls is still firmly part of Andy Farrell’s plans and Munster will be hoping he is handed another IRFU deal. However, with the emergence of James Lowe and Hugo Keenan, the experienced wing could be reduced to a provincial deal if David Nucifora needs to trim his budget.

Tadhg Furlong (Esportif)

Of all of the players out of contract this summer, the Lions tighthead prop is the priority. Yes, he’s endured a difficult year due to injury but the indications are his long-term prospects remain undiminished. Fit and firing, he’s a world leader in his position and as a result he’ll have plenty of suitors.

Cian Healy (IKON)

Still first choice for Leinster and Ireland, there have been signs of decline for the 33-year-old prop in recent times and, like Earls, he’s in an interesting spot as he enters the negotiations. The lack of competition probably keeps him in the IRFU bracket.

Iain Henderson (Blue Giraffe)

The Ulster captain is out with a serious knee injury which probably limits his potential to move, but he remains a key figure in Irish rugby who should be able to command a decent deal and remain on the IRFU books.

Johnny Sexton (Horizon)

Linked with Lyon last year, there is an assumption that the Ireland skipper will be given the chance to lead the country to the World Cup but Nucifora may favour a one-year deal, with the option of extending given Sexton’s age.

Peter O’Mahony (Horizon)

If things are tight, the Munster skipper could be vulnerable to being squeezed out but his recent form has been a reminder of his value and he will hope that it’s enough to secure him a national deal amid interest from France.

CJ Stander (Essentially SA)

Likely to have suitors in Europe and Japan, the Munster man may have his limitations but his durability and athletic profile make him a very valuable player for club and country. Likely to be high up Nucifora’s list.