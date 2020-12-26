| 6.9°C Dublin

Players will be playing for their futures in interpro ties

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Those who will be out of contract face worrying festive period as kingmaker Nucifora considers his options in time of uncertainty for the IRFU

Ireland's Cian Healy. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Ireland's Cian Healy. Photo: Sportsfile

For the majority of players who will feature in the festive interpros this year, there is more than pride on the line. More than half of Irish professional rugby players' contracts expire at the end of the summer and they've yet to begin talks on a new deal.

The sport has entered a new financial paradigm in the wake of the pandemic.

While playing in empty stadiums is better than nothing, it has weakened the IRFU's financial position significantly and will have a knock-on effect when negotiations get under way.

