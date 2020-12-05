Player ratings: Caelan Doris is emerging as Ireland's most potent weapon

Caelan Doris was given the Man of the Match award after an impressive display against Scotland. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Here is how the Ireland players rated in the 35-16 win over Scotland.

Jacob Stockdale 7

Lively throughout without ever really setting the game alight. Offered a good counter-attacking threat, but couldn't get back in time to deny Scotland a try.

Hugo Keenan 7

Fast becoming one of Ireland's most reliable performers, the versatile winger is really growing into himself at Test level. Rock solid under the high ball and brought great energy to everything he did.

Robbie Henshaw 8

An excellent all-round performance from a man who thrived with the extra space afforded to him in the number 13 jersey. Mixed his game well and helped create Earls' try with an excellent kick-chase.

Bundee Aki 6

Did exactly what was expected of him by carrying hard all day, but lacked a creative spark that might have asked more questions and unlocked the Scottish defence.

Keith Earls 8

Scored his 31st and 32nd international tries to overtake Tommy Bowe as Ireland's second-highest try-scorer (14 behind Brian O'Driscoll). Very sharp from start to finish.

Johnny Sexton 8

Brought huge physicality in defence where as usual, and didn't shirk any of his responsibilities. Varied the play well and created Earls' try with a clever kick before limping off.

Conor Murray 7

As soon as his pack warmed to the task around the breakdown, the scrum-half provided slick service off the back of a solid platform. Ran the show well.

Cian Healy 7

Recovered from having conceded a scrum penalty on Ireland's own ball and put in a big shift which was capped with a rare try. Won't be happy with four missed tackles.

Rob Herring 6

Lucky to get away with an overthrown lineout close to his own line early doors, before he steadied the ship. Fell asleep around the fringe of the ruck and Scotland punished him by scoring a try.

Andrew Porter 7

Held up his side of the bargain at scrum time and made several impactful carries, including one which led to three points at a crucial stage of the second half.

Iain Henderson 6

Coughed up a cheap penalty in front of his own posts, but grew into the game before his involvement was ended by an injury just before half time.

James Ryan 7

Still some way off his best form, but this was definitely a step in the right direction. Seemed to be much freer without the captaincy weighing heavily on his shoulders.

CJ Stander 7

Looks to have found a new home at blindside and his versatility was on full display as he switched back to No 8 and also filled in at second-row. Ireland's top carrier (14) as usual.

Peter O'Mahony 8

Flattened Ali Price with a monstrous carry and exploded into the game from there. Brought huge aggression around the ruck and played a sumptuous pass to put Earls over in the corner.

Caelan Doris 9

An outstanding display from Ireland's most potent weapon with ball in hand, as he repeatedly powered over the gain line with his clever footwork to put his side on the front foot.

Andy Farrell 7

It wasn't perfect, but this was more like it from his side, who delivered a much-needed, pressure-relieving win. Maintained his 100pc home record, but will be very frustrated by the manner of Scotland's try.

