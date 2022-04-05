Peter O’Mahony sympathises with ‘incredible’ Leavy but says career-ending collisions can’t be avoided in rugby

MUNSTER captain Peter O'Mahony has paid tribute to his former Ireland teammate Dan Leavy who retired from rugby earlier today.

The duo were teammates in Ireland's glorious 2018 Grand Slam campaign, but a freak knee injury the following year put paid to the Leinster star's ambitions of going further and he's had to call it a day.

"I'm gutted to hear the news for him," O'Mahony said.

"An incredible athlete, an incredible rugby player, but he's a top man which is more important.

"Playing alongside him, I was lucky enough to do it in the 2018 season when we won the Slam, and he was into everything, an incredibly pivotal role in that campaign and that team.

"He really kicked on into that group, that younger age group that's with Ireland, he really kicked on with them and was destined for great things.

"It's very tough for everyone playing rugby in Ireland, to hear that kind of news. Just a good person, mainly, that's the main reason. An incredible rugby player that Leinster and Ireland have lost. It's sad news."

Leavy suffered his horror knee injury in a ruck during Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster, buckling under the weight of prop Wiehahn Herbst who came in from the side with no arms to clear out the jackalling openside.

O'Mahony feels there is no way of avoiding such injuries given the high-speed intensity of rugby at this level and he dismissed comparisons with the ankle injury suffered by his Munster teammate Gavin Coombes who was cleared out from the side by Devin Toner last weekend.

"I certainly wouldn't be comparing what Gav's issue is with Dan's issue," he said.

"You're talking about a different animal there altogether. On the other point, I don't see an issue there.

"Breakdowns are obviously a contentious issue, but they're the heartbeat of the game.

"From a rugby player's point of view, you'll be picked and dropped on your accuracy and urgency at the breakdown.

"You have to get there and get your job done, or your coach will have a problem with you.

"Guys are urgently trying to get there, to get people out of the way to get their team quick ball and that's what every player in the whole world is taught to do. Sometimes you have to take a shortcut and sometimes you have to find a way to sort it out.

"These things are unfortunate, these things happen in a game that has high level contacts.

"It wouldn't be an issue from my point of view, I won't speak on behalf of anyone else."

O'Mahony and his team are busy preparing for Saturday's Champions Cup last 16 first-leg against Exeter and after last weekend's heavy defeat to Leinster he knows improvements are needed.

Coombes is out injured, as are Tadhg Beirne and Dave Kilcoyne.

"We're expecting a huge battle obviously going to Sandy Park, we know their record there, what a good club they are and the people they have there, the quality of player," he said.

"We know it's going to be a huge test this weekend, and I'd lying if I said it'll be any different."