Pay talks to rumble on into next week as IRFU and players fail to reach agreement on proposed cuts

Discussions between the IRFU and Rugby Players Ireland (RPI) over a potential 20 per cent pay-cut will enter a third week after a resolution could not be reached today.

The two bodies have been locked in negotiations, but the talks will continue into at least next week before a final decision is made.

A statement read:

"The IRFU and Rugby Players Ireland jointly confirm that representatives of the two organisations met again on Wednesday 24th June to discuss the financial implications of Covid 19 on the IRFU and the player group. No decisions were made and the two groups will meet again next week."

RPI were left "very disappointed" when the IRFU told a newspaper of their intention to cut player wages, before any formal talks had begun.

No definitive timeline has been given for when a compromise must be reached, but given that Leinster and Munster returned to training on Monday, and with Connacht and Ulster to follow suit next Monday, both the IRFU and RPI will be eager for this dispute to be put to bed sooner rather than later.

RPI have employed a forensic accountant to review the IRFU's books, as the players' body seeks to get a clearer idea of the union's financial state.

It is understood that Ciaran Medlar of BDO will work on RPI's behalf. A senior partner and head of tax in BDO, Medlar also leads the company's Sports Advisory Unit.

Read More

Back in March, when rugby went into lockdown due to Covid-19, a pay deferral scheme of between 10 and 50 per cent was agreed, but that is due to end this month, while Irish rugby's non-playing staff were recently forced to take a pay-cut, having been moved to four-day working weeks.

IRFU chief Philip Browne has already warned that the deferred player salaries cannot be maintained as long as the union continues to hemorrhage revenue without matches in front of crowds.

"Ultimately if we have to cut wages, we have to cut wages, if that's what's going to help us get to the other end in one piece, and unpalatable as it is, we wouldn't be the only organisation in the country who is having to face up to these issues," Browne said.

However, RPI were left fuming by the IRFU's decision to break ranks late on a Friday afternoon, without having consulted the players' body.

Ireland and Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale has already admitted that he would rather take a pay-cut than see fellow players left without a contract.

The players realise they are not immune to the challenges brought about by the current pandemic, but an agreement on how any potential cuts would work, has not been yet reached.

Munster CEO Ian Flanagan was asked about the issue yesterday, and while he admitted that the province has "no direct impact" on the discussions, he conceded that it was an unfortunate consequence of the damage caused by Covid-19.

"It’s not just Irish rugby that’s been impacted by this," Flanagan said.

"We’ve seen similar measures to control costs, whether it’s in the form of salary deductions or pay deferrals, right across the world. So I don’t think anyone is surprised that this conversation is taking place at the moment."

Online Editors