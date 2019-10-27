Paul Kimmage: 'I have more questions for Jamie Heaslip... but will he answer them?'

"I believe it's a logical consequence of professionalism. Lads are training in a more systematic way and because there's money behind it, people are investing in the science of strength and conditioning. That's what anyone in a business would do. I think rugby can learn from the mistakes made by other sports, given that the professional game is young and still evolving." - Jamie Heaslip (with Matt Cooper), All In.

Let's start with some facts: There are 11 members on the World Rugby Anti-Doping Advisory Committee - mostly doctors and judges and professors - and they are required (Terms of Reference) to direct the governing body on all matters relating to doping in the sport and to oversee the anti-doping programme at World Rugby tournaments.

The duties, listed on the World Rugby website, include:

(a) determining which positive samples should be referred to a Doping Tribunal.

(b) updating when necessary the World Rugby doping regulations

(c) representing World Rugby at international doping seminars and at the IOC (International Olympic Committee)

(d) advising World Rugby on active education anti-doping campaigns internationally.

Now the question: What exactly does Jamie Heaslip bring to the table?

The tea?

"I don't think rugby has a problem with people cheating the system," he says in All In, his just-published autobiography, oblivious to the fact that it's been happening since forever.

Francois Piennar receiving the 1995 Rugby World Cup trophy from then South African President Nelson Mandela. David Rogers

Here's Francois Pienaar, the former South African captain, in his book, Rainbow Warrior: "If semi-professionalism had spun out of control within South African rugby, then it was also true that the use of substances, which would subsequently be banned, was widespread in the game.

"From my early years in the RAU (Rand Afrikaans University) side and latterly with Transvaal, most of the players eagerly stretched out their hands when the team doctor passed around the small containers of pills before matches.

"There were the rooietjies (little red ones) and the geeletjies (little yellow ones). One lock forward of my acquaintance would not take the field without Reactivan, a pep pill which was subsequently banned elsewhere in the world. No one batted an eyelid. This was part of the game. I started taking the pills as everyone else did."

Here's Neil Francis writing for The Sunday Tribune (and its editor, Matt Cooper) in October, 1998: "Since 1988 members of the Irish rugby squad have taken illegal performance enhancing drugs. Even players performing in the AIL have taken anabolic steroids to improve their efficiency…My facts come from direct first-hand conversations with these players. I will refer to two players, both of whom were steroid users as Player A and Player B.

"I drove Player A home (after playing a match together). During the course of the conversation he admitted to me that he had been using steroids. He claimed that he had done 'a proper course' and he knew he would be 'clean before the serious stuff started'.

"Player B was an habitual steroid abuser. He went on three steroid courses consecutively during the off-season. He was well versed in the steroid culture and used a variety of different drugs. He later suffered from a very serious illness that was a side effect of long-term steroid abuse. Player B told me on several occasions that he had taken performance enhancing drugs."

Here's John Daniell, a former New Zealand under 21, from his book Confessions of a Rugby Mercenary in 2007: "It would be naïve to think that no one involved in rugby has ever taken steroids. Players looking for a competitive edge are aware of the extra strength and power you can get from illegal drugs, and I don't imagine such drugs are hard to find.

"A long time ago someone I respected recommended steroids to me. When I looked at him as though he had a forked tail and cloven hooves, he tried to mollify me with a specious distinction: 'Good steroids I mean, not the bad ones.' I was young and idealistic at the time and didn't give it another thought."

Here's Paul Dearlove, the former Scottish international and captain of Pau, in February 2009: "A couple of years ago I was told by a fitness trainer that an eight-week cycle of steroids could change my career. In his experience, a player that did just one cycle would maintain 60 per cent of the gains he achieved. To put this in perspective, and both these examples are very achievable, this is what I could have 'achieved':

"If I gained 5kg of muscle mass - even when I went off the drugs - I would keep three of those kilos. If I increased my explosiveness which allowed me to reduce my 100 metres time by one second, even if I never did another cycle of steroids, I would remain 0.6 of a second faster.

"These numbers may not seem enormous but to gain that type of edge could mean the difference between being a good player and a star; a provincial representative or an international. And we know what else would change. The base salary, the access to endorsements, image rights. Without exaggeration, the difference could mean being a journeyman or a rugby millionaire."

Here's a former international coach (speaking under condition of anonymity) to the Daily Mail in December, 2014: "I'm sure there was the odd player taking drugs before the sport went professional, but what I found abhorrent was the institutionalised drug-taking that came in during the professional era. Players are being told to bulk up, and it's being spelt out to them in no uncertain terms that the way to bulk up is to take drugs...

"It's a problem that has engulfed the sport and I wanted no part of it. Be assured, you don't get a physique like a modern-day rugby player by eating grilled fish and doing press-ups."

Here's Laurent Benezech, a former French international and author of Rugby, Ou Sont Tes Valeurs? in the same piece: "When I meet rugby players and I see, for example, a change in their jaw, which is a mark of human growth hormone, I can only be concerned about the long-term evolution of my sport and the health of its players. Rugby is in exactly the same situation as before the Festina cycling business."

Carlo Del Fava after signing for Ulster in 2007

Here's Carlo Del Fava, the former Ulster and Italian forward, talking about his positive test for steroids as a 20-year-old: "I wasn't big enough, I wasn't strong enough to cope with the level of rugby I was playing then. Having to cope with the pressure to stay with the group, you look for a way to try to shortcut that and you end up in hot water. You're so concentrated and narrow-minded that you lose sight of the bigger picture completely."

Here's Gerbrandt Grobler, the South African-born former Munster player, telling the same story: "If someone says, 'You need to get bigger. You need to get bigger. You need to get bigger. You need to get stronger. If you don't do this your contract's going to be up. If you don't do this we're not going to sign you again. If you don't do this you're going to lose your job. You're a s**t rugby player. You're not big enough', then after a while you think, 'I'm training extra hours every night, I'm gyming on my own, I'm running on my own, what more can I do?' It forces you to go against your best intentions."

Here's Donncha O'Callaghan writing for The Times in January 2018: "I hate doping. I absolutely abhor the practice. I'm not going to try to argue that drugs are not a problem in our beautiful sport and that offences like Grobler's - or indeed Carlo Del Fava's - are isolated. The issue of drugs in rugby is not a canard or something that's media-hyped past reality. It exists and is a topic - from its prevalence, to testing, to supplements."

Here's a member of the World Rugby Anti-Doping Advisory Committee talking to Second Captains nine days ago: "I've been asked throughout the years about doping in the sport - I actually sit on the anti-doping panel for World Rugby - and hand-on-heart I have never seen it."

Here's Jamie Heaslip again from the same interview: "I don't think I've ever come up against a player that has been doping in rugby."

But maybe he should.

Think.

Because we know that's not true.

Heaslip often presents himself as the smartest kid in the room, but he's been playing pretty dumb since we reached out to him last week with some questions about his book and the confusion surrounding his dealings with Sport Ireland following a not-so-positive test at the Churchill Cup in 2006.

This is what he says in the book: "A letter from the Irish Sports Council (now Sport Ireland) started what was probably the scariest, if thankfully brief, period of my life. It began: 'Dear Mr Heaslip, this is to inform you of a negative finding following the testing of your A-sample . . .'

This is what Sport Ireland say: "I think, what you'll find, is that he has confused stuff there . . . You need to ring him, not us, because it's all his personal information. I can't tell you what we did or didn't write to him - it's personal information - but I will tell you that he's getting confused. He's muddling things up."

This is what his ghost writer said: "I'm not saying anything about it."

This is what we said: "Jamie, I've made various efforts to contact you - through Matt Cooper and your publishers - with regard to your book. I've read the chapter about your positive test in August 2006 and have been talking to Sport Ireland about it. I'm writing a story this week and have a couple of questions for you. I understand you're on route to Japan but if you send me a number I'll call tomorrow."

The offer stands.

