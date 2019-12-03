Paul Dean steps down as Ireland rugby team manager

Paul Dean has announced that he has stepped down as the manager of the Ireland rugby team.

Paul Dean has announced that he has stepped down as the manager of the Ireland rugby team.

The former Ireland international replaced Mick Kearney in the role ahead of the 2017 Six Nations, working with Joe Schmidt through three Six Nations championships – including the Grand Slam in 2018 – two summer tours, including the test series win in Australia – and seven autumn internationals, including a home win over New Zealand.

As a player, Dean won the Five Nations with Ireland in 1985, played at the 1987 World Cup and toured Australia with the Lions in 1989.

Commenting on his time as Ireland Team Manager, Paul Dean said,

"I have enjoyed working with all the team, management, players and administrators at the IRFU for the past three seasons. The Grand Slam, the victory in Australia and the home win over New Zealand are obvious stand-out moments, but even when things were not going our way it was a privilege to work alongside this great team of people.

"Over the past few weeks I have concluded that as the team enters another four-year cycle, to France 2023, it is time for me to step away.

"I wish Andy and all the management and players the very best for the years ahead and I thank my family for allowing me the time to work with a great Irish team."

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors