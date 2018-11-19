Sport International Rugby

Monday 19 November 2018

Over one million viewers watched dramatic final moments of Ireland's first ever home win over the All Blacks

17 November 2018; Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt prior to the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland vs the All Blacks generated an average audience of 873,000 - with over one million viewers watching the game's dramatic closing moments.

Joe Schmidt's side delivered an exceptional performance to take down the world champions at the Aviva Stadium, with Jacob Stockdale's second half try the decisive score in the narrow 16-9 win.

The game was hyped from a long way out and that interest was reflected in the huge viewing figures for the Saturday night clash.

An average audience of 883,700 watched the game on RTÉ 2, which reached a peak of over one million viewers during the game's closing moments.

57% of the people watching TV during the game were watching the match on RTÉ 2. It is the second most watched sports broadcast on RTÉ this year after last summer's World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia.

Online Editors

