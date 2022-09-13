Opportunity knocks as Andy Farrell aims to cast net wide with Ireland 'A' v All Blacks XV game in November

Andy Farrell says the addition of an Ireland 'A' game against an All Blacks select to the November schedule will allow younger players to gain further exposure to top level, international rugby.

The fixture has been confirmed for Friday, November 4 at the RDS and the Ireland coach says that the players who impress on this month's Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa will be afforded an opportunity to play.

The game, which will take place on the eve of the first November international against South Africa, is the first Ireland 'A' fixture since the 'Wolfhounds' lost to England in Cork in 2015.

Farrell has been keen to add more fixtures to the schedule to allow him learn more about the next generation of talent and he believes the four matches this autumn will be a strong platform.

"It is great that we could get this fixture over the line and provides another opportunity for those that stand out on the Emerging Ireland tour to test themselves against a very strong All Blacks XV," he said.

"The two fixtures against the Māori All Blacks in the summer gave that young group a great insight into what it takes to compete in international rugby and this fixture will allow us to expose more players to that level of competition.”

Simon Easterby, who will lead the Emerging Ireland squad on their three match tour of South Africa where they'll play the Griquas, the Pumas and the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, names his squad tomorrow on Wednesday.