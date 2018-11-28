'One phone call can change anything' - Ronan O'Gara open to joining Ireland coaching staff after World Cup

Ireland legend Ronan O'Gara says he would be interested in joining Andy Farrell's coaching staff after he replaces Joe Schmidt as national team boss following the 2019 World Cup.

Schmidt is set to step down after next year's tournament, with the IRFU announcing on Monday that defence coach Farrell will step up to the head coach role.

Former Ireland out-half O'Gara has been on the coaching trail since hanging up his boots in 2013, spending four-and-a-half seasons with Racing 92 before joining New Zealand outfit, the Crusaders, in January.

O'Gara has progressed through the coaching ranks, moving from kicking coach to overseeing the Racing defence, before assuming control of the Crusaders attack as the team repeated as Super Rugby champions this year.

EXCLUSIVE: Ronan O’Gara on whether or not he’d be interested in being part of Andy Farrell’s Ireland coaching team@sineadkissane @RonanOGara10 @IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/zwTD0QO13t — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) November 28, 2018

Irish fans have been looking forward to the day that O'Gara returns to either Munster or Ireland as a coach, and in an interview with Sinead Kissane on Virgin Media this evening, the legendary number ten admitted that he would be interested in joining Andy Farrell's staff after the World Cup.

"Of course," O'Gara said.

"I would be in contact with a few guys from the IRFU, I played all my rugby here. I'm trying to do the best I can and create my own journey as a coach. It changes very quickly. One phone call can change anything. At the minute I'm in New Zealand, I'm extremely happy, contracted to the Crusaders. I will be for a while. Something like that, it's your home country, you do [want to do it] at some stage.

"It's important you get your timing right. An opening doesn't mean anything, it's about how you can make it better and whether you can make it better. Who knows, depending on what role is available. You can see that the show here is very strong. Some day, hopefully, it will happen.

