One Ireland player named in World Rugby Dream Team as Tadhg Furlong makes the cut

Tadhg Furlong was named in the World Rugby Dream Team. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tadhg Furlong is the sole Irish representative in the World Rugby Dream Team for 2021.

Furlong returned to action last February following a lengthy injury absence, which coincided with Ireland rattling off eight consecutive wins to finish out the year.

The tighthead prop played a big role in Ireland's unbeaten November campaign, with Furlong's display in wins over New Zealand and Argentina particularly noteworthy.

The Wexford native also started all three Lions tests for a second consecutive tour, with Furlong wearing the number three jersey for the entire test series against South Africa.

The Springboks lead the way with five players selected in the dream team, with Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am all making the cut. New Zealand have three players in the side, Australia have two while France, England, Wales and Scotland all also have one.

World Rugby Dream Team

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

14. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

13. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

12. Samu Kerevi (Australia)

11. Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa)

10. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

2. Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

6. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)