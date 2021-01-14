| 9.2°C Dublin

O’Connell may not have been Farrell's first choice but he can restore fear factor sorely lacking since Schmidt left

Neil Francis

Talking Point

Locked and loaded: Paul O'Connell's responsibilities will be huge in his new role as forwards coach with Ireland. Photo: Sportsfile

Locked and loaded: Paul O’Connell’s responsibilities will be huge in his new role as forwards coach with Ireland. Photo: Sportsfile

I have a fascination with Pablo Escobar, the former Colombian drug baron who met a grisly end in Medellin in 1993 - long before he came to true prominence in the world.

To run a business as efficiently as he did, the currency he traded in was fear. Plata o plomo was his punchline when it came to co-operation with adversaries or stubborn government employees - silver or lead! There is no ambiguity here. Work with us and we will reward you or . . .

Fear is one of the great imperatives.

