Numbers don't support 'boring' jibe - Ireland right to laugh off comments after remarkable attacking year

Boredom is in the eye of the beholder.

Certainly, the fans who snapped up the expensive tickets for Saturday's Six Nations opener in double-quick time have no problem with the way Ireland achieved their results over the course of the past year.

John Mitchell, however, reckons Joe Schmidt's team will attempt to bore England to death at the Aviva Stadium.

The former New Zealand coach was probably suitably entertained when his men regularly filleted Ireland in the early 2000s, less so during his unsuccessful stint as Murray Kidd's forwards coach in the late 1990s.

Schmidt's achievements have attracted the respect of his peers in the world of coaching, but the style with which Ireland have gone about their work has earned less than glowing praise.

Warren Gatland has rarely missed an opportunity to needle his fellow New Zealander, famously offering the opinion that he didn't think Ireland play a lot of rugby in 2015; while Eddie Jones weighed in with his assessment of Schmidt's side's "kick and clap" rugby two years ago.

Before the recent meeting with New Zealand, All Blacks assistant Ian Foster suggested Ireland would suffocate his team with possession and Mitchell is the latest to join the party with his "they're going to try and bore the s*** out of us" remarks.

The comments were followed by a timely video from England's social media team which showed full-back Mike Brown preparing for aerial bombardment.

If they are designed to goad Ireland into playing more rugby, then they are rooted in the past.

Perhaps the accusation of conservatism could be made against Schmidt's Ireland in 2015, but since the World Cup the former Leinster supremo has evolved the team's game to a point where they kick less and hold possession for long periods of time. It works to devastating effect.

Last season, Ireland scored 43 tries in 12 internationals and 20 in the five matches they won en route to the Grand Slam.

Those scores came from various sources and, while the attacking lineout is key to the Six Nations champions' efforts, they are able to unlock teams through a variety of methods.

Ireland made nine clean breaks a game in 2018, averaging 24 defenders beaten per outing and six off-loads a game.

Their pass to kick ratio has decreased dramatically and their kicking game only draws attention to itself because of the accuracy of the kicker and the competitiveness of the chase.

Ireland generally kick for possession and position rather than position alone. Stats show that Ireland hold on to the ball better than most, keeping the ball through long sequences of consecutive phases that deny the opposition entry to the game and tire them out tackle by tackle.

The opposition can't score if they don't have the ball but Ireland are always probing for opportunity with Johnny Sexton and his backs constantly scanning for a chink in the defensive armoury.

It requires skill, patience and precision and more often than not it results in tries.

"I think across the board we have players that can handle the ball, they can pass, they can catch and make good decisions on the ball," Simon Easterby said yesterday.

"As a country we've always been pretty comfortable with the ball but in years gone past maybe we've decided to play an old-fashioned, old-school way, the Garryowen and that type of thing but I think we've developed.

"The provinces have certainly developed, we've developed the players and across the board we have good footballers in the squad. They can handle and do the things we're talking about and make good decisions.

"There are going to be times we're going to need to kick the ball. They're going to be times we need to do certain things but on the whole, we feel like we're building a broader depth to our game other than maybe the old-fashioned way of either sticking it up the jumper or putting boot to ball."

The results have been stunning and the team have rarely been in better shape for the mammoth year ahead.

If Ireland defeat Jones' England for the third time in a row on Saturday, Schmidt would be justified in striding on to the field, grabbing the microphone from Sinéad Kissane and channelling his inner Maximus with a loud 'Are you not entertained?' in the direction of the English coaching box.

Fun and all as that would be for the rest of us, unfortunately that's not his style.

Like Easterby, he is more likely to down-play Mitchell's comments in public and let his players do the talking on the pitch.

He may not be entertaining his rivals, but he most certainly has their attention.

And really that's all that matters to the coach as he faces into his final year.

