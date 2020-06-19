Leinster winger James Lowe has reiterated his desire to play for Ireland, when he becomes eligible in early November.

Lowe will become one of the last players to qualify for his adopted nation based on World Rugby's three-year residency rule, which has now been extended to five years.

The Kiwi-born winger has previously admitted that he felt the three-year rule was “stupid” and “weird”, but he has also spoken of the pride he would have, if he got the chance to represent Ireland.

Lowe has been a revelation since Leinster signed him from the Chiefs in 2017, and he is fully expected to be selected in the Ireland squad come November.

It remains possible that when Ireland next take to the pitch, head coach Andy Farrell may be able to call upon Lowe, who is relishing the chance to pull on the green jersey.

However, World Rugby are currently finalising how the make-up of the rest of the year looks, and while Ireland could play their two postponed Six Nations clashes against Italy and France in the last two weekends of October, Lowe would be permitted to play come November – a month that is set to be dominated by marquee international clashes.

Lowe had scored seven tries for Leinster before Covid-19 halted the season, while the prolific 27-year old crossed for 11 tries last year, and 10 in his first season in Dublin.

Despite representing the Maori All Blacks four times, Lowe is not tied to New Zealand, where many had predicted he would break into the All Blacks setup, before a shoulder injury denied him a potential debut in 2015.

Five years on, he has made Ireland his home, and is now targeting a first international cap.

“Not in my wildest dreams could I have ever thought that I’d be wearing the Three-leaf Clover, it’s crazy,” Lowe told TVNZ.

“If the opportunity comes, whole heartedly I’m going to give it my all and it'll be an interesting one if we tour New Zealand or the All Blacks do come (to Ireland).

“It’s a melting pot of different ways of playing rugby, going at it every single year, packed out stadiums, people crying during anthems, crazy to actually watch."

Touching on his missed chance of potentially playing for the All Blacks in 2015, Lowe added:

“There was an opportunity to board the plane over there, unfortunately I had to get shoulder surgery, it’s probably the closest I’ve been.”

Speaking in April, Leo Cullen insisted that everyone in Leinster would support Lowe's decision to play for Ireland.

“If James becomes qualified to play for Ireland in November and he was selected, it would be a fantastic honour for him, but it would also be a fantastic honour for all of us at the club as well," the Leinster head coach said.

