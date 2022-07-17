‘Not acceptable’ – All Blacks begin inquest following series defeat to Ireland

Ian Foster of New Zealand looks on after the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland

Pressure is continuing to mount on beleaguered All Blacks head coach Ian Foster following Ireland's historic series win.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson described the All Blacks' first home series defeat in 27 years as unacceptable, as a inquest into the shock loss begins.

Robinson's statement came after the All Blacks cancelled a scheduled media conference today.

The All Blacks' hopes of getting back on track will not get any easier as they are due to travel to South Africa for a two-Test tour for the start of the Rugby Championship.

Robinson plans to meet with Foster and the wider squad to determine why they fell so short against Ireland.

The home fans voiced their anger at Sky Stadium on Saturday, with boos and jeers ringing down from the stands as Ireland heaped further misery on Foster's disappointing reign.

"Congratulations to the Irish team for their well-deserved win last night but clearly the performance across the series for the All Blacks was not acceptable as we know they have reflected,” Robinson said.

“We all know there is a huge amount of work to do.

"Our focus now is to work with Ian and his team to understand thoroughly in advance of the Rugby Championship what is needed to improve performance and where to go from here. We will begin this work immediately."

Following Ireland's 32-22 win in Wellington on Saturday night, which saw the All Blacks fall to a fourth defeat in their last five games, Foster was gracious in defeat, as he deflected a series of questions about his future before a member of the All Blacks media team stepped in.

"I just want to talk about this test match," Foster said.

"New Zealand has to realise this is a very good Irish team and give them some credit.

"It would be disrespectful to not make that the number one item. They've come and achieved something pretty special and they deserve a bit of time in the sun for that.

"For us we're a group working hard. We've got a lot of belief in many of the solutions we've got but we've got to get better at executing them. We've been given a real marker in the sand for where we're at."

In all three Tests, Ireland managed to blitz the All Blacks early on, with Foster unable to put his finger on why his side had started so sloppily throughout the series.

"Not really because we've talked a lot about it,” he added

“For some reason we're not as calm, particularly defensively. It's more the defence where we're getting fidgety early, we're letting a few holes through. Ireland aren't a team that you can allow to get behind you.

“That is when they play an up-tempo game. We've done that and it's hurt us. We've worked on it but, again, they got that early momentum.

"The first half we got too loose at times. In the second half we carried, we were more direct, some of our counter-attack stuff was working well.

“There were a couple of times post line breaks we couldn't get our support quick enough on the man. Those moments hurt. We'll dig into that."