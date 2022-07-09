‘No Irish team has ever done this and now it’s all on the line next week’ - Johnny Sexton ‘delighted’ after famous win over All Blacks

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, centre, passes the ball during the win over New Zealand in Dunedin. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Johnny Sexton hailed Andy Farrell’s backroom team amid the euphoria of a first Ireland victory over the All-Blacks on New Zealand.

The veteran out-half had a perfect record in the game with two conversions from Andrew Porter tries and three penalties nailed during a famous 23-12 win in Dunedin, before coming off after a slip with six minutes left to be replaced by Joey Carbery.

But the discomfort he seemed to be feeling as he left the pitch was forgotten as he soaked up the atmosphere at full-time.

"We played some great stuff at the start, especially when it was 15 against 15. The game was disrupted after that, but we are delighted to get over the line,” Sexton told Sky Sports..

"No Irish team has ever done this and now it’s all on the line next week.

"We have a fantastic coaching team and they had us well up for the game. We were not at our best last week and the All Blacks obviously punished us, but they put us in a really good place last week and we just had to go out and delivered what they put together for us and we did that.

"Playing against the All Blacks you can never sit back. They have some outstanding players, very well coached. They are the best team in the world for a reason and we are delighted to get the win.

"We have a chance to win a series here and they don’t come along too often. We are looking forward to next week.”

An emotional Andrew Porter was almost lost for words after leaving nothing on the Dunedin pitch, with his two tries, one in each half, giving Ireland the platform to build the win on.

"I feel very tired to be honest! It's very emotional, we're down here creating a bit of history today but the job isn't done," he said.

"The series is tied 1-1 and all that matters is next week now.

"We'll enjoy tonight, I'll always remember it. I couldn't say enough about the work the lads did this week to bounce back after the first Test.

"It's hard to put into words how I feel now. It's an incredible group of lads to work with, bouncing back from last week and putting in an incredible performance today.

"We had a man advantage for most of the game and we'll have to put in a better performance next week, but to give these supporters something to cheer is great.

"We've created a bit of history today, but it'd be even sweeter if we can pull it off next week.

"We'll take our learnings and pour everything into it, we've nothing to lose."

All Black back-rower Sam Cane paid tribute to the victors in his post-match interview. "They're a quality outfit and they bounced back in a big way tonight," the Chiefs man said.

"We'd too many errors. I can't question the effort and the attitude, but some of our skill-sets let us down and let them into the game. They took their chances, kept the scoreboard ticking over and then they were too good tonight."

The win tied up the series at one apiece, setting up a mouth-watering final Test next Saturday at the Sky Stadium in Wellington at 8.05am Irish time.