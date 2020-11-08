Nine games for Farrell to decide what life after Sexton will look like

There seems to be a widespread acceptance that Andy Farrell has as close to a free hand as a Test coach gets when it comes to picking his team to face Wales this week in the Autumn Nations Cup. We are in a unique no man's land. Fill your boots there Faz. But please don't mention the World Cup. As in, the 2023 episode.

For Farrell there is a block of four games followed a few months later by a block of five games. At which point he can assess how he's fixed. So if that means running Johnny Sexton at 10 in the bulk of those Tests, knowing by the end of the Championship he'll be four months off his 36th birthday, then so be it.

The only issue is whether Sexton no longer deserving his place coincides with the next in line being fit to lace his boots. When that time arrives Farrell can look at the scoreboard/big screen, shake his head, and call the legend ashore.

We don't for a moment think Farrell's nose will be out of joint after a direct hit from a toy coming out of Sexton's pram in Paris. Heat of the moment stuff between two men who like each other and get on. Equally, is it conceivable that anyone involved in team sport thinks Sexton's status as captain has not been diminished by what happened?

It's a bit like driving down a cul de sac because in your hurry to get from A to B you missed the sign telling you it was a dead end. You can turn around, but you can't get the time back. If another player needs to be reined in for something that simultaneously disrespects the coach and the player coming off the bench then Sexton is in no position to say anything other than: "Do as I say, not as I do."

His apology was a classic of its kind: If I knew you shower were going to make a meal out of it I wouldn't have done it! The on-pitch moment reflected Sexton's mood at the time. The subsequent apology confirmed that he ain't for turning. Chances are there will be more stress on the captain as the coach tries to find a balance between empowering the players and letting them ad lib from the moment they walk on stage.

Post World Cup we were struck by the speed with which Joe Schmidt was thrown under the bus by folks who had been seated up front. The message now is that Farrell is a free spirit who floats around Abbotstown in sandals and beads, with a guitar slung over his back.

By the time we get to the gap between blocks of games he will be changing his tune. Fast forward to post Six Nations 2021 - fingers crossed - and you'll find a few new verses. Or else ones that everyone can sing along to with their eyes closed.

That shape and detail around how Ireland play is a bigger issue for the coach than who he puts in the chorus. But only just. Eh, the lead singer?

The other man, aside from Sexton, in Japan was Jack Carty. He went out there full of hope and came back in need of a lift. He got the heave-ho from Farrell last week in favour of Billy Burns. This is a form call and makes sense: one is playing well, the other hardly at all.

That leaves Ross Byrne. There is an inevitability to the progression in the outhalf depth chart that Harry Byrne will overtake his brother. Ross has already established that he is a good player, with lots of attributes, none of which involve injecting pace into a game. Farrell should be nudging his old pal Stuart Lancaster to hurry along with the swap.

The situation in Munster has been compounded by Johann van Graan's slowness in mixing it up at 10. It has taken a while for Ben Healy to get some decent game time under his belt. So it follows that Jack Crowley, the star of the Ireland under 20 side last season, has yet to make his senior debut. The mantra to under 20 players at the start of every season is to play senior AIL for their club if they fancy a chance with the Ireland 20s set-up. Similarly Farrell can't go fishing in uncharted waters, which is where Crowley is paddling currently. Farrell is relying on provincial coaches to pave the way for him, and at the rate games are going missing that has become a struggle. This does nothing to close the gap between Sexton and the rest.

Fixtures

Friday, Nov 13: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, 7.0

Saturday, Nov 21: England v Ireland, Twickenham, 3.0

Sunday, Nov 29: Ireland v Georgia, Aviva Stadium, 2.0

Saturday, Dec 5: Ireland v TBC, Aviva Stadium 2.15