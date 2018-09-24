Niamh Briggs the surprise omission as Ireland name squad for November internationals

Nine new faces have been named in the Ireland women's squad for the November internationals but the surprise omission of Niamh Briggs is the most notable decision made by head coach Adam Griggs.

Ireland veteran Briggs is one of the greatest players to pull on the green jersey but there is no room in the 31-player squad for the Limerick native. Griggs has included six uncapped players as well as three development players in his selection.

The uncapped players are Munster duo Enya Breen and Laura Sheehan, Leinster trio Emma Hooban, Ellen Murphy and Juliet Short and Irish qualified Lauren Delany.

The development players are Connacht pair Beibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly as well as Leinster's Daisy Earle.

"The coaching group are really excited to name this side for the November series," Griggs said.

"We are up against two good teams and it's a good chance to blood new talent and get in preparation ahead of the Six Nations.

"This year we have included three development players in the panel. They are going to be fully immersed in the squad with an eye on fast tracking their development and making sure in a year or two they will be ready to go at international level. In saying that, when they come in to compete with the other players in the squad, if they are doing their job well, they have every chance of being selected."

Ireland host the USA at Energia Park on Sunday November 18 before travelling to London to face England at Twickenham on November 24.

Ireland squad for November internationals

Enya Breen (Bantry Bay/Munster) *

Anna Caplice (Richmond/IQ Rugby)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock/Leinster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby) *

Daisy Earle (Railway Union/Leinster) *^

Laura Feely (Galwegians /Connacht)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Emma Hooban (St. Mary's/Leinster) *

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht)

Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby)

Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht) *^

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Aoibheann Reilly (Ballinasloe/Connacht) *^

Laura Sheehan ( UL Bohemians/Munster) *

Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster) *

Online Editors