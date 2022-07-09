It was not supposed to go like this.

When Beauden Barrett dribbled the ball over the tryline and scored just before halftime, it seemed like Ireland had burned up all their luck and fans would be left crying into their morning coffee once again.

Despite being depleted by a red card, and two previous yellows, the All Blacks were only three points down at half time and a furious second half assault seemed inevitable.

It was only 8.45am and we were on the coffee and cornflakes, but it really felt inadequate for calming the nerves.

After all, the All Blacks don’t do losing, and they don’t do losing at home.

Certainly not to Northern Hemisphere sides, and certainly not to Ireland, who had never achieved the feat.

It is only six short years ago that Ireland had never, ever defeated the men in black anywhere in the world until the remarkable march on Soldier Field in Chicago.

While Irish rugby fans have become willing to believe this team are capable of beating New Zealand, the nerves never go away.

When Ireland blew several chances against a 13-man All Black outfit who seemed on the ropes midway through the first half, the script seemed to be written.

Read More

A comeback by the men in black and another near miss.

The All Blacks don’t do losing, and they don’t do losing at home.

Since the 1976 game in Wellington, or the 1992 heartstopper in Dunedin, veteran supporters have become hardened to seeing players in green give it a lash before eventually falling under the surging black tide.

Crushing defeats were less painful, it’s not the disappointment that really hurts, it’s the hope.

The Golden Generation of BOD, ROG, O’Connell and co saw a triptych of heartbreaking losses that only really cemented the gloomy view that Ireland could never beat New Zealand. If those players couldn’t do it, then who could?

There was 2002 in Dunedin, 2006 in Hamilton, and perhaps most painfully 2012 in Christchurch which will be remembered for a late drop goal and some rare dodgy refereeing from Nigel Owens.

The All Blacks don’t do losing, and they don’t do losing at home.

You’ve practically lost before you set foot on the hallowed turf of Eden Park or any other of the stadiums in this far-flung and rugby mad nation (or so we used to think).

There’s the huge amount of travel and jet lag to deal with first, the often miserable winter weather and darkness, the rabid fans and the spine-tingling challenge of the Haka which are all unique to these parts.

Today’s series of yellow and red cards may seem to have favoured Ireland. But it’s the way of the modern game (just check South Africa versus Wales last week).

In honesty, it showed the pressure the All Blacks were under in the first half. They’re no strangers to pushing the boundaries of the law to their absolute limits but this time referee Jaco Peyper was in no mood to be malleable.

Two of the cards were reckless challenges that were far too high, the other was a cynical act which could have stopped a try being scored. In truth New Zealand were lucky not to go down to 12 men at one stage as Ireland advanced with a threatening maul.

So have no truck with those armchair supporters who think today’s win was an easy or lucky one.

The All Blacks don’t do losing, and they don’t do losing at home.

But they’ve done both today.

In New Zealand the team likely face a ferocious backlash from fans and media who are simply unused to failure, and whose confidence has been shaken by a series of defeats home and away over the past nine months.

Meanwhile in Ireland for now coffee mugs have been replenished, and we’re toasting the win with a slice of, er, toast.

But we’ll raise a real toast tonight and both players and supporters should rightly celebrate a victory which will be retold down the decades.

But remember: the All Blacks certainly don’t do losing twice in a row. Another Test awaits in less than a week’s time.

For Ireland, beating New Zealand twice on the trot, and winning the majority of the three Test series in the Land of the Long White Cloud would be truly historic.

Set those alarms.