New Zealand Rugby Union to decide if Jeremy Loughman HIA incident merits further investigation

Jeremy Loughman left the field for a HIA in the early stages against New Zealand Maori. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

PLAYER welfare lobby group 'Progressive Rugby' has branded the decision to allow Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman return to the field of play in this morning's defeat to the New Zealand Maori "deeply alarming".

The Munster player went down with a head injury less than 90 seconds into his side's 32-17 defeat to their hosts at the FMG Stadium in Hamilton and was seen stumbling as he tried to get back to his feet.

Under World Rugby guidelines, a player who "displays obvious signs of concussion" (Criteria 1) is removed from the field of play immediately and a 'Head Injury Assessment' (HIA) is not required.

However, according to Ireland coach Andy Farrell, Loughman underwent and passed a HIA, which was conducted by the independent match doctor.

He returned to the field of play and was replaced by Cian Healy at half-time as "a precaution".

Although they log and review every HIA incident in the game, World Rugby will not investigate the rights and wrongs of a particular incident. Instead, it is up to the host union - the New Zealand Rugby Union, in this case - to decide if the correct protocols were followed.

In particular, they must establish why Loughman fell outside Criteria 1 and was allowed to return to the pitch for the remainder of the first half.

Last week, the governing body beefed up its return to play protocols around head injuries in a bid to become "the most progressive sport in the world" in the field.

However, Progressive Rugby, an organisation whose members include Dr Barry O'Driscoll, former England international Kyran Bracken and ex-Wales back-row Alix Popham, branded the decision to allow Loughman to continue as unacceptable.

"It is deeply alarming, just days after World Rugby's bold announcement of a 'gold standard' concussion protocol from 1st July, that a player clearly demonstrating signs of a traumatic brain injury has not been removed whilst in full glare of the media," a statement read.

"Even under the current protocol, the safety of Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman demanded his immediate and permanent removal, but the process failed."

The lobby group said this morning's event "mirrored" the incident featuring Tomas Francis during Wales v England in the Six Nations.

Although the player was allowed to return, a SIx Nations review found he should have been immediately and permanently removed from the field of play.

"Both cases call the effectiveness of the HIA into serious question," the statement continued.

"Not only is this breach of concussion protocols potentially catastrophic for the player, it sends an appalling message to the wider rugby community and to those considering becoming part of it.

"And regrettably, does nothing to assuage our and others' considerable reservations in World Rugby's incoming 'gold standard' concussion protocol."

Loughman will now go into the graduated return to play protocols and is unlikely to be considered for Saturday's game against the All Blacks.

With Cian Healy also likely to be ruled out, that means Ireland's resources will be severely tested with Finlay Bealham expected to be picked as reserve loosehead prop with Tom O'Toole - who played 80 minutes this morning - covering Tadhg Furlong.