New Zealand prop Wyatt Crockett will captain the Barbarians in Saturday's Killik Cup clash against Argentina at Twickenham.

New Zealand prop Wyatt Crockett to captain star-studded Barbarians team for Twickenham clash with Argentina

Crockett leads a side that features eight South African internationals, including current Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard and former Saracens hooker Schalk Brits.

There is a place for Argentina's Juan Manuel Leguizamon, who lines up in the back-row with Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph Du Toit against his fellow countrymen.

Chiefs full back Jack Debreczeni is the Baa-baas' traditional uncapped player, with the invitational team facing Argentina for just a third time in their 128-year history.

Team: J Debreczeni (Chiefs); T Benvenuti (Benetton and Italy), T English (Rebels and Australia), D De Allende (Stormers and South Africa), A Dyantyi (Lions and South Africa); H Pollard (Bulls and South Africa); L Fukofuka (Auckland and Tonga); W Crockett (Crusaders and New Zealand, capt), S Brits (Stormers and South Africa), T Nyakane (Bulls and South Africa), L Jones (Bordeaux Begles and Australia), L De Jager (Bulls and South Africa), S Kolisi (Stormers and South Africa), P-S Du Toit (Stormers and South Africa), J M Leguizamon (Jaguares and Argentina).

Replacements: S Kitshoff (Stormers and South Africa), M Marx (Lions and South Africa), A Peikrishvili (Cardiff Blues and Georgia), S Notshe (Stormers and South Africa), J Taufua (Crusaders), F Lomani (Rebels and Fiji), J Kriel (Bulls and South Africa), E Jantjies (Lions and South Africa).

Press Association