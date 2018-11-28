Sport International Rugby

Wednesday 28 November 2018

New Zealand prop Wyatt Crockett to captain star-studded Barbarians team for Twickenham clash with Argentina

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Wyatt Crockett of the Barbarians runs with the ball during a Barbarians training session at Latymer Upper School Sports Ground on November 26, 2018 in London, England. The Barbarians play Argentina in the Killick Cup match at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, December 1 2018. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

New Zealand prop Wyatt Crockett will captain the Barbarians in Saturday's Killik Cup clash against Argentina at Twickenham.

Crockett leads a side that features eight South African internationals, including current Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard and former Saracens hooker Schalk Brits.

There is a place for Argentina's Juan Manuel Leguizamon, who lines up in the back-row with Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph Du Toit against his fellow countrymen.

Chiefs full back Jack Debreczeni is the Baa-baas' traditional uncapped player, with the invitational team facing Argentina for just a third time in their 128-year history.

Team: J Debreczeni (Chiefs); T Benvenuti (Benetton and Italy), T English (Rebels and Australia), D De Allende (Stormers and South Africa), A Dyantyi (Lions and South Africa); H Pollard (Bulls and South Africa); L Fukofuka (Auckland and Tonga); W Crockett (Crusaders and New Zealand, capt), S Brits (Stormers and South Africa), T Nyakane (Bulls and South Africa), L Jones (Bordeaux Begles and Australia), L De Jager (Bulls and South Africa), S Kolisi (Stormers and South Africa), P-S Du Toit (Stormers and South Africa), J M Leguizamon (Jaguares and Argentina).

Replacements: S Kitshoff (Stormers and South Africa), M Marx (Lions and South Africa), A Peikrishvili (Cardiff Blues and Georgia), S Notshe (Stormers and South Africa), J Taufua (Crusaders), F Lomani (Rebels and Fiji), J Kriel (Bulls and South Africa), E Jantjies (Lions and South Africa).

Press Association

