New Zealand 12 Ireland 23: How Ireland’s players rated in their historic victory

Andrew Porter of Ireland, bottom centre, scores a try against New Zealand during their second Test match in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, center, passes the ball during their second rugby union international match against New Zealand in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

An historic performance for Ireland in Dunedin as they defeated the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time with a 23-12 win at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The back row led the way, with Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier outstanding, while Johnny Sexton returned to steer the ship in the backs with a sterling performance.

Michael Sadlier rates the individual displays...

Starting XV

Hugo Keenan – 7

Did well under what aerial bombardment came his way and showed up with his kick-chase. He also produced an important tackle as the hosts tried to break out.

Mack Hansen – 7

Cynically taken out by Fainga’anuku, the Connacht player managed to stay on and looked dangerous with ball in hand though his opportunities to attack were not that frequent.

Garry Ringrose – 6

His involvements earned the All Blacks a yellow and red card with the latter ending his evening early after a high smash. The yellow could easily have been a penalty try.

Robbie Henshaw – 7

There were two ugly knock-ons and most of his work-rate was focused on putting opponents on the ground where he put in 11 hits and won a vital late penalty.

James Lowe – 5

Was he a bit too pumped for this one? There were just too many errors with the most glaring when he knocked on from Sexton when Ireland were up against 13.

Expand Close Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, center, passes the ball during their second rugby union international match against New Zealand in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, center, passes the ball during their second rugby union international match against New Zealand in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Johnny Sexton – 9

You might wonder at the decisions to not to go for goal but, overall, this was vintage Sexton and the soon to be 37-year-old drove this historic result with his presence.

Read More

Jamison Gibson Park – 7

Better this week as there was more quick ball to work with. One poorly judged blindside break and kick aside, he largely ticked along with quality supply and kicking.

Expand Close Andrew Porter of Ireland, bottom centre, scores a try against New Zealand during their second Test match in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Porter of Ireland, bottom centre, scores a try against New Zealand during their second Test match in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Andrew Porter – 8

The 26-year-old did much to erase last week with stronger scrummaging and, of course, two powerhouse tries which contributed so much to this historic result. Nutmegged for Barrett’s score.

Dan Sheehan – 7

Quieter than at Eden Park, there was one mighty surge off a lineout but was pinged for rolling on the floor as he made the line. Put in a big defensive shift.

Tadhg Furlong – 8

Another who was much more solid at scrum time this time out as Ireland gained the upper hand. Not so many trademark skills on show but a huge tackle count.

James Ryan – 7

Stole an early lineout which helped set the tone but then for all his endeavour there were penalty concessions and he was binned at the end of the first half.

Tadhg Beirne – 9

Had a huge game which started early with a strong burst. Time and again he was in the thick of it causing problems for the All Blacks at the breakdown. Super work-rate.

Peter O’Mahony – 10

Whether securing a 50/22, menacing the breakdown, saving scores or exchanging verbals with Same Cane, this was full-on O’Mahony as almost indestructible warrior. Needs to be fit for the decider.

Expand Close Richie Mo’unga of New Zealand attempts to evade Josh van der Flier. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richie Mo’unga of New Zealand attempts to evade Josh van der Flier. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Josh van der Flier – 10

We’ve almost become accustomed to his work-rate, but this was sensational stuff with the red scrum cap seemingly being everywhere. Made 21 tackles and was constantly in the All Blacks’ vision.

Caelan Doris – 9

Another who roared back after Auckland with big moment incursions which added so much value. His tap tackle on Jordie Barrett was a game-saver and made some strong carries too. Cam back on for O’Mahony on 78 mins.

Replacements

Bundee Aki (for Ringrose, 30mins) – 7

Typically resolute and strong.

Rob Herring (for Sheehan, 63 mins) – 6

One poor throw but otherwise solid

Cian Healy (for Porter, 64 mins) – 6

Helped gain the result

Finlay Bealham (for Furlong, 64 mins) – 6

Some strong defence

Kieran Treadwell (for Ryan, 68 mins) – 6

Made a solid contribution

Jack Conan (for Doris, 63 mins) – 6

Strong and powerful

Conor Murray (for Gibson-Park, 68 mins) – 6

Saw Ireland home

Joey Carbery (for Sexton, 73 mins) – 5

Missed a tackle for last try

Coach

Andy Farrell – 9

He called for a reaction and how he got one. His key players delivered in spades for this historic victory on New Zealand soil and the coach rightly wants more.