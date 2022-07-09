New Zealand 12 Ireland 23: How Ireland’s players rated in their historic victory

Finlay Bealham (L) and Peter O’Mahony celebrate the win. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, center, passes the ball during their second rugby union international match against New Zealand in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Andrew Porter of Ireland, bottom centre, scores a try against New Zealand during their second Test match in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Richie Mo’unga of New Zealand attempts to evade Josh van der Flier. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, center, passes the ball during their second rugby union international match against New Zealand in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, center, passes the ball during their second rugby union international match against New Zealand in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Johnny Sexton – 9
You might wonder at the decisions to not to go for goal but, overall, this was vintage Sexton and the soon to be 37-year-old drove this historic result with his presence.
Richie Mo’unga of New Zealand attempts to evade Josh van der Flier. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
Josh van der Flier – 10
We’ve almost become accustomed to his work-rate, but this was sensational stuff with the red scrum cap seemingly being everywhere. Made 21 tackles and was constantly in the All Blacks’ vision.
Caelan Doris – 9
Another who roared back after Auckland with big moment incursions which added so much value. His tap tackle on Jordie Barrett was a game-saver and made some strong carries too. Cam back on for O’Mahony on 78 mins.
Replacements
Bundee Aki (for Ringrose, 30mins) – 7
Typically resolute and strong.
Rob Herring (for Sheehan, 63 mins) – 6
One poor throw but otherwise solid
Cian Healy (for Porter, 64 mins) – 6
Helped gain the result
Finlay Bealham (for Furlong, 64 mins) – 6
Some strong defence
Kieran Treadwell (for Ryan, 68 mins) – 6
Made a solid contribution
Jack Conan (for Doris, 63 mins) – 6
Strong and powerful
Conor Murray (for Gibson-Park, 68 mins) – 6
Saw Ireland home
Joey Carbery (for Sexton, 73 mins) – 5
Missed a tackle for last try
Coach
Andy Farrell – 9
He called for a reaction and how he got one. His key players delivered in spades for this historic victory on New Zealand soil and the coach rightly wants more.