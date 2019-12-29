Neil Francis: 'The nice guy with a ruthless edge drove players to success'

The silence in the side room in the Goat Grill evaporated as about 30 men filled all the tables. Dubs all. The men had safety clothes on and were tradesmen . . . Noisy tradesmen! I figured we would have to speak a little louder when out of the blue a moment of spontaneity brought the hubbub to silence.

"Gentlemen, I want yez all to look at that man in the corner and show your appreciation for all he has done for Ireland and Irish rugby for the last 10 years."

There was a standing ovation and rapturous applause for about a minute and a half before it subsided. I was going to stand up and acknowledge the gesture and say, "Thank you, but I think Joe should get a special mention too," but lost my nerve at the last second.

Even though the pub is located in Dublin 14, the appreciative audience was by no means in a rugby constituency and yet everyone knew who he was and what he had done. Ownership of the Irish rugby side had been gerrymandered on the back of global and continued success led by a genial and softly-spoken Kiwi from Palmerston. Schmidt became more than a mere rugby coach. He became the people's republic of Joe.

Schmidt's tenure fits perfectly into the last decade and as the time period draws to a close we can only ask the question: Why did he stand out from all the rest?

The will of the coach

If a picture paints a thousand words we are going to run out of space on this one. The picture tells you more about Joe Schmidt and his indomitable character than any other medium could.

It is the late afternoon on Sunday, April 29, 2012, in the Stade Chaban-Delmas and Leinster are fighting for their lives in the semi-final of the Heineken Cup. The team in blue are the reigning champions but they are about to relinquish the title to Clermont Auvergne. The team in white are hammering down the door and in former times it would have been understandable and even acceptable to yield to such aggression and determination. Ah sure we did our best!

The final four and a half minutes would be played on Leinster's line. Four and a half minutes? You could deliver twins in that time. Leinster are displaying admirable bravery, defensive awareness and grace under pressure, but so too did General Custer and he lost his scalp at the battle of Little Bighorn for all that.

South Africa's playbook for the Test was brought directly to Joe Schmidt, but the Ireland coach refused to even look at it and his team won

Suddenly, as if he were Captain James T Kirk of the Starship Enterprise, Joe Schmidt is transported to the dead ball area on the side of the pitch where all the action is taking place. Schmidt has no business being there. All the coaches should be in the Technical Zone which is usually in a box in the stand on the half-way line. You can have six people in the playing enclosure. This is an area on the pitch side, again normally on the half-way line. There are six people from each team permitted in this area - usually a physio, doctor, team manager, water carriers etc. You have to have a bib or an armband if you go out onto the field.

Vern Cotter's side are pressing. Wesley Fofana, Clermont's centre had already got over the line but had incredibly dropped the ball. Still, it would only be a matter of time before they did it properly.

Suddenly we became aware of a presence in the back field. Joe Schmidt in a blue tracksuit - no bib, no armband - walked down behind all the action. Sebastian Bourdin, the Clermont strength and conditioning coach, is also there but he is wearing a bib. He is supposed to be there.

Schmidt left the box on the pretext that the match was nearly over. The Leinster coach could have walked down the other end of the pitch . . . yeah I suppose he could have done that but he went the other way.

If ever there was a demonstration of a coach imposing his will on proceedings, this was it. That genial nature and blithe spirit masks a cold-blooded determination and competitive zeal that is unmatched in coaching strata. Schmidt wanted his team to reflect his personality, to be as ruthless in these scenarios as possible, as ruthless and determined as himself.

Schmidt couldn't make any of the tackles himself, but his mere presence a metre or two from the action and the sound of his voice reinforced the notion that woe-betide anyone who crumbled under the pressure, made a simple mistake or missed a tackle.

It was a signal moment.

The action was more designed for the players who might not have had the same intestinal fortitude or mental strength as the top players.

Leinster held out with significant interventions from all their superior players - Sean O'Brien, Leo Cullen, Johnny Sexton, who put in telling tackles at vital moments. The team held their nerve because their coach deigned it so. What a competitive advantage to have.

He put on a brave face during Ireland's win over Australia in November 2016 despite being in agony. He was diagnosed with appendicitis after the game. Photo: Sportsfile

The appendix

It is 10.30pm on Friday, November 25, 2016. Ireland are recovering from an assault on the senses the previous week. A 9-21 loss to the All Blacks left Ireland looking for reconciliation from themselves. Michael Cheika's Wallaby side were due on the morrow. A shot at redemption. Joe Schmidt had allowed himself a few pints on the night and had settled back in for a fitful night's sleep in the Shelbourne Hotel.

The pain first manifested in his mid-abdomen. There was no sensation of waves of pain, just an ache, graduating to sharp pain and it never eased off. He could not get himself into an easy position where the pain would relent even a small bit.

Schmidt tried to sleep it off but the pain found him and returned again even more forcefully. Ireland's coach began to feel clammy and the first coat of perspiration enveloped him. He watched television until 4.30am, getting intermittent relief from the pain, but sleep eluded him.

At 8.0am Schmidt called Eanna Falvey, the team doctor and asked to see him. Falvey thought it could be viral and told Schmidt to stay away from the players and gave him two tiny pills which would hopefully flush it out and give him some relief. None arrived.

As the 5.30pm kick off got closer, Schmidt felt worse but still hadn't made the decision to finish preparations. Two and a half hours before the match, in a telling demonstration of how driven a man he is, Schmidt decided to continue on. Champions are the type of people who hold their hand over the flame longer than their rivals. What was there to lose anyway? His life, possibly?

Schmidt took the team meeting in the Shelbourne, with a last few key strategic messages and then boarded the bus. The press box is always on the look out for players who are carrying injuries or who have 'recovered' in a short time to see how they are moving in the warm up on the field.

Nobody observed the coach's form in the run out. Schmidt at this stage was in agony. He somehow got the dressing room talk away and reckoned that the adrenaline buzz of the build-up would have relieved some of the pain. The prospect of losing to Michael Cheika would also have focussed the mind.

A 17-7 half-time lead and the interval review went smoothly. Ireland went on to win 27-24. Schmidt did a post-match interview with Clare McNamara in which he looked like he had died a few hours earlier.

In the medical room in the West Stand, Arthur Tanner diagnosed Schmidt with appendicitis and he calmly accompanied Dr John Ryan to St Vincent's Hospital in a VW Beetle.

En route to the hospital the match-time adrenaline dissipated and Schmidt was in real distress. Ryan asked him on a sliding scale of 1-10 - 10 being close to death - where was he? Schmidt through gritted teeth called it a seven. Seconds later the car hit a speed bump and Schmidt roared "that's a nine, John, that's a nine!"

Still, the Irish coach calmly walked into theatre and had surgery to remove his appendix. All went well.

Last year, 11.6 million people were struck by appendicitis, 50,000 died from the condition - most of them, I suspect, in poorer countries than this one.

Schmidt's appendix was gangrenous, another day and he would have been in real trouble. You can die from sepsis anywhere in the world. At 3.0am Mervyn Murphy, the team video analysis coach, was refused access to Schmidt's room in St Vincent's. Schmidt, after having his abdomen dissected, needed to do the same to his team from the video recording. Are we getting a picture here?

You can package this episode any way you want. From 'aw gee shucks it wasn't much of a fuss really' to the limits of which the man was willing to go. This episode tells you explicitly that you could never doubt this man.

Moral dilemma

There is always a nagging suspicion that the New England Patriots will, through their coach, do almost anything to win. Filming, spying, espionage, on-field deception, interfering with equipment . . . The list goes on, even up until last week. It pulls at my conscience: Can I support a team that does that? When you are lifting that trophy, do you do it with a clean conscience? Nobody can point a finger at us, we did it fair and square.

There are quite a number of incidences in rugby union too - bugging, spying on and filming of opposition teams. Lest there is a wave of indignation we won't go any further than just stating that it does occur, and more regularly than we would care to admit.

Ireland were set to play South Africa on November 8, 2014. Leading up to that Test, the Springboks were training in their south Dublin base. When the last full contact session was completed the South Africans hopped on their bus and headed back to base. A full playbook was left behind in their dressing room. The South Africans are a crafty lot and maybe they could have left a Trojan horse full of duff information. The team was being coached by Heyneke Meyer, not John Le Carre - rugby people are a simple lot.

The entire playbook was brought directly to Joe Schmidt. The person who brought the package did so on the basis that it would be of definite and considerable value to Ireland.

There is a moral imperative here. Schmidt had been a deputy head principal in Tauranga school. Every day you were expected to set an example to a large body of young men. Morality, integrity and fidelity and a commitment to values.

Schmidt did not even think about it. It was not even a case of 'what happens if we use this and we get caught using it?' The Ireland coach refused to even look at it and demanded it be packaged and returned to the South African team.

It is not a case of blessed is he, it is a fundamental dedication to principle. It is the most pleasing thing about Schmidt - the image of the nice guy (off the field) is a true reflection of his persona. He plays to win but it is counterbalanced by integrity, a rarity in professional sport.

And so we head into a new decade with some bouncy optimism and the effervescence of a new coaching ticket and yet we have no idea what is around the corner. We do know that it will have to be something really special to supersede what happened in the decade just gone. Ordinary Joe? I don't think so.

Sunday Indo Sport