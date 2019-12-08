Neil Francis: 'Joe Schmidt has too much credit in the bank to deserve this criticism'

Michael Jordan was the third overall pick in the first round of the 1984 draft. Chicago got him because they were shit. That is how the draft works.

Progress was slow but certain and in 1991 the Bulls won their first ever NBA Championship. They followed it up with wins in 1992 and 1993.

Jordan, below, was simply a sensation. In all the play-off games his unshakeable resolve and signal intrepidness brought the Bulls clear in clutch situations. Jordan's competitive enthusiasm was unmatchable.

In the 1994 season, in what you could only class as the ultimate indulgence, Jordan decided to retire from basketball in his prime at the age of 31. He signed for the Chicago White Sox baseball team and played for the world famous Birmingham Barons in the minor leagues before returning to the Bulls, where he won another three NBA titles in a row from 1996 to 1998.

His feats in the 1998 championship defied logic and reality as he produced match-winning performances and seminal plays which were without parallel in the modern era in sport.

Michael Jordan. Photo: Tim DeFrisco/Allsport

And then? Absolutely nothing. The people of Chicago had nothing before and have had nothing since. Nothing.

The baseball sojourn was almost an exercise in 'see how you do without me'. The roster in that interval period was the same, and the team was still coached by the brilliant Phil Jackson. Jordan retired again after the 1999 season and since then? Well, is it too obvious to say Bullshit?

Every year about 20,000 die in the greater Chicago area. Any of them who were alive when the Bulls were in their pomp could go happy to their grave. Life may have been a barrel of shite for some of them, but at least there was a seven-year oasis of sporting nirvana. A time when they were kings.

At the end of 2018 Michael Jordan was still the highest-paid athlete in the world with a net income of $145m. Jordan can go anywhere in Chicago and be recognised as its finest son and the individual they are most proud of.

That's Chicago for ya!

On November 5, 2016 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ireland finally beat the New Zealand All Blacks after over 100 years of trying. It was a hugely emotional and convincing five-try, 40 points to 29 victory. Nobody puts 40 points on the All Blacks. The win was not an accidental victory. It was born of strict application to a game plan conceived by Joe Schmidt's keen rugby intellect. That win was followed up two years later by another tour de force.

A bit like the Bulls, there was nothing before, and I wager there will be nothing again for a long time. Okay, we had a Grand Slam in 2009 but after our most recent one in 2018 and its attendant Championships, should we ask, had we become supine in how we dealt with this success? Again let us remind ourselves that it did not happen by accident.

A deeply disappointing World Cup bookends a body of work that you can only dream of and suddenly it seems as if the knives come out for the author of that work. That is equally as disappointing.

The book recently published by Penguin titled Ordinary Joe has given detractors more ammunition to castigate him.

I have two confessions here. I have about 30 rugby autobiographies at home. I keep a few of them handy in the loo - not to read - just in case we run out of Andrex. I have asked the publishing houses to stop sending them to my house. Rugby biographies are utter bilge.

I did critique Ordinary Joe on Eamon Dunphy's podcast The Stand. It's hard to do that when you have only read one chapter. Eamon, though, had read the entire book and seemed to save his harshest words for the publisher and the fact that the book had no index. It was pointed out to him subsequently that the Bible is a half-decent read and that has no index either.

Schmidt strayed out of his comfort zone and the book is not spellbinding reading, nor does it give you a real sense of the man, but then what did you expect? Writing a book can be tricky in the sense of sustaining a flow through 300 or more pages. Schmidt is a brilliant coach - not an author. We are in Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid's 'not all of Mozart's paintings were perfect' domain again. The lack of explicit detail is exacerbated by the fact that Schmidt felt he could trigger discord if too much sensitive information was revealed. He was never going to throw anyone under the bus either - that will be my autobiography.

It is not an autobiography in the truest sense and it has far too many holes in it. It is an honest appraisal of his time in Ireland as a head coach and some match day and general sporting analysis. If that excites you then buy the book. It does sit atop The Irish Times bestseller list - a testament to the man's popularity and enduring appeal to all the ordinary Joes who faithfully acknowledge his contribution.

The trenchant criticism of Schmidt since the World Cup was somewhat predictable. The unspoken subtext here is that working journalists felt a little subjugated over the course of Schmidt's reign. It was not a lack of respect. The fourth estate is a necessary evil in sport but they come way down the list when it comes to attending to the duties of winning Test matches.

I think some of the criticism has been petulant and there has been a certain lack of grace with the way it was delivered. Glee even. There have been plenty of bombs thrown from this monkey cage and received back in equal measure. Praise, though, and criticism when it is due.

Criticism of Joe Schmidt has been infrequent in this column, perhaps a recognition that he is an exceptional coach and a genuine and altruistic human being. A moral man. The nation was denied a dramatic and glorious denouement in his final chapter. Did he make mistakes? Yes he did but he has too much credit in the bank to be taking some of the shit he is receiving at the moment.

Let's be clear: any comparison with Michael Jordan mightn't hold too much water, but what we are trying to extrapolate here is a body of work - winning in sport at the highest level for the people of the country.

There is a debt of gratitude from the people of Chicago to Michael Jordan - that debt is unconditional, an understanding of what has been done for them.

It is conceivable that Ireland might not win anything for a long time, and maybe all of us should reflect on an era of success and sporting prosperity which is without parallel in this country. The hugely positive and lasting effect that Schmidt's influence has had on rugby in this country may not be replicated in generations. Gripe when there is a real reason to gripe. Let's see how we get on without him.

