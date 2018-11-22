Neil Francis: 'Irish victory over All Blacks can't mask the need for Conor Murray return'
This was Ireland’s worst display in four games against New Zealand – but our issues are minor compared to theirs
Reaction to the All Black loss back in New Zealand hasn't been as magnanimous as their vanquished rugby union side. Humble pie has been eaten so rarely that they had forgotten what it tastes like.
There were calls for Steve Hansen to go, leave before the World Cup and there were calls for Kieran Read to go as well from a number of correspondents. A 91pc success rate and they want to sack him?