Neil Francis: 'Hands up who thinks the box-kick is overdone?! Ireland are badly in need of a new tactic'

Tuesday’s announcement, well, it felt like it was a carnivore dining at a vegan restaurant – plenty of couscous and quinoa when a rack of lamb needed to be served up.

The bottom line here is that Ireland will still have too much firepower up front for the Scots. Ireland will squeeze them in the tight and be too direct and dynamic in contact and if the day goes well for Ireland then they can win by more than four tries.

I watched the 27-3 drubbing in Japan again at the weekend. Three tries from the forwards, all the product of gleeful and gratuitous bullying by Ireland – the sixth years taking the lunch money from the first years and the form master nowhere to be seen.

Scotland’s pack compliantly submitted and 27-3 could have been twice that if the weather hadn’t been as bad as it was. Scotland do not have a front five fit for purpose for the Six Nations and their troubles will only be beginning at the Aviva. They have England at home the following week and will even struggle against a meaty Italian pack in Rome.

They are Scotland’s problems – let’s focus on our own.

Whereas the Welsh game will be a good and evenly matched contest – I think Ireland will prevail here.

It is the England game in Twickenham where we all find out where we are and just where we scale our ambitions, and then how we react to that performance with the team that goes out against the French.

There might well be something riding on that game in March.

One big imponderable is what sort of game will Ireland play? We can’t say with certainty what sort of style Joe Schmidt employed because it changed from game to game and from year to year. All we can say is that as the seasons rolled on it became, by definition, more restricted and certainly more prescriptive.

When Ireland played in Murrayfield last February, they won an edgy game 22-13. Lashings and lashings of one-out runners and double-digit phase play. There were two offloads all game. Two! Woe betide the players who executed them.

Ireland, I suppose, did need a recovery win after the England debacle. All of Ireland’s tries came from loose play – very loose play.

So how will they play on Saturday? Will they be allowed to offload? Are we still going to box-kick teams to death? What sort of ideas does Mike Catt have in store for what, prima facie, looks like an attack-minded backline?

Hands up anyone who thinks the box-kick is overdone?! Sometimes wingers must think to themselves – oh no, no please, not another box-kick to chase. The gambit has become more and more a low-percentage play because teams get blockers into the channel and they prepare for an actual bombardment – opposition teams now are geared far better to cope and quite often, if the kick is a bad one, you are on the back foot from the counter.

Would Farrell consider moving the ball and let his wingers or full-backs do the kicking? The game has become so samey that a change in how you apply pressure often catches opponents out.

Throughout his coaching career, Farrell has primarily been a defence coach; what he and Mike Catt, and probably Sexton, come up with will decide Ireland’s fortunes. I can’t see a new level here in what they do in attack.

Whatever they come up with will be good enough to beat Scotland and probably good enough to beat the Grand Slam champions and World Cup semi-finalists.

New Wales coach Wayne Pivac, if his Scarlets blueprint is anything to go by, will be a long way from conservative.

From the selection point of view, I always look to see what sort of quality an international side has in its back-row. That is why the England and French game will be fascinating. England have not bothered calling up a replacement No 8 for Billy Vunipola. They could pick a back-row of Sam Underhill, Tom Curry and newcomer Ben Earls and that would represent at once the most creative and destructive back-row unit in the championship.

The French probably will plump for Charles Ollivon, Alexandre Fischer and Gregory Alldritt – not particularly well known over here but powerful, dynamic athletes who can all play the sort of football that French back-row players used to find easy and natural.

Whither our back-row? I just get the impression that if Leinster had all of their talent available – a back-row of Dan Leavy, Jack Conan and Rhys Ruddock would more than hold their own against the unit Ireland have selected.

Josh van der Flier is a great athlete, has a great engine and is a master poacher but how savvy is he? How solitary does he become when things go wrong? The sign of a good – nay, a great – back-row is how they soak things up when they are on the ropes.

The way Kieran Read, Jerome Kaino and Richie McCaw used to tidy things up, turn defence into attack and stop promising opposition moves at source. They used to break the rules to do it – but that is all part of the plan. The ability to work in tandem in adversity.

In fairness, when the All Blacks were inflicting that 46-14 defeat on us – CJ Stander was one of the few that offered resistance. A little one-paced but still a definitive and obstructive obstacle.

Playing Stander out of position may not lessen his influence – but his game is about the gain line and carrying. Ireland will have two very decent ball-carriers in their back-row – is this the new point of attack?

Caelan Doris has taken his opportunity really well and should find the pace and standard of the game against Scotland and Wales easy enough to reach – we will get an idea of how good he is in Twickenham and Stade de France.

Doris has been earmarked from a long way out and hopefully this debut is a launch-pad for a long and successful career.

I watched an U-20 international game in Donnybrook two seasons ago where Jordan Larmour starred at full-back for Ireland and Tom Curry starred for England. It is just a sign of how fickle fate can be when England’s captain and No 8 that night, Zach Mercer, a player of huge promise and the best player on the pitch by a street, is now languishing in Bath’s senior team, while Doris has kicked on and gets to start his senior career this Saturday.

There are no guarantees in life and Doris could set the world alight in the Six Nations and still might be unable to get his place back in Leinster when he returns. Our back-row needs to gel quickly. Nobody doubts them individually but if they work in tandem, it might just kick-start a decent Six Nations for Ireland and a long career for a very talented player.

Online Editors