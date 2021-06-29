'My family have never seen me play in a green shirt' - Ireland star Keenan looking forward to return of fans

Hugo Keenan has blazed such a trail on the international stage that it's easy to forget he has never actually played for Ireland in front of a live crowd, including any of his family.

That is all about to change on Saturday afternoon when the Keenans will finally get a chance to see Hugo in action, as Ireland take on Japan at the Aviva Stadium, with 3,000 supporters set to be in attendance.

Since making his debut against Italy last October, Keenan has become a mainstay in the Ireland team, as he helped fill the full-back void left by Rob Kearney.

For all that he has enjoyed every minute in the green jersey, getting to play in front of his family will be extra special.

“We all want to be representing Ireland and for the first time, there are going to be fans in the stadium as well, so there is also that aspect to it,” Keenan said.

“It is the crowd and putting on a performance and I suppose performing for them as well, to make them proud of us.

"They have been waiting at home, watching all the games, especially for my family, they have never seen me play in a green shirt so hopefully they will be there for me, for Ireland, and they are looking forward to and so am I.

"They are all rugby mad in there, not even my close family, my extended family, my two grannies are big into the rugby now.

"They would probably have never watched a game before that, so that is great excitement for them and it has been a great distraction for the likes of them and uncles and aunts and friends even as well.

"There hasn’t been too much to do over the last 18 months and sport is a great distraction and it has been great in that sorta element of it.

"Hopefully Saturday will be extra special and a crowd for rugby will be something, I suppose, I have always dreamed of, so yeah looking forward to it I must say."

It wasn't that long ago Keenan was one of the fresh faces in the Ireland squad, but with 13 uncapped players currently in the group, the 25-year-old is no longer a newbie.

"I suppose it has all just happened very quickly, hasn't it," Keenan admitted.

"I got a bit of luck at the start of the season, a few injuries sort of led my way into that end of the Six Nations/Autumn Nations block.

"It's been such a busy period that you don't have much time to reflect on it that much and it's really just been big game after big game after big game.

"You can't really rest on your laurels and get comfortable because it's always about performing for the next match and keeping your hand in the team.

"Luckily I've been able to stay injury free and keep my name on that team sheet, which is the main thing, but I've really enjoyed the year. It's been an unbelievable experience, there's been some highs and some lows obviously, and maybe in two weeks time.

"A few younger lads coming in, getting a chance, they always bring energy. The likes of Craig Casey, Paul Boyle, not that I'm much older, but it's great to have a few fresh faces in.

"It wasn't long ago, only nine months, that I was in their shoes coming into camp for the first time so I know exactly what they're feeling and what they can bring to the table, and they've been great. They've jumped straight in and taken it all in their stride."

One of those new faces in the Ireland squad is Ulster flyer Robert Baloucoune, who Keenan says is now the fastest player, especially knowing him from his time with the Ireland Sevens.

The Japanese back-line is packed with explosive fire-power, with Keenan adamant that although this will be a new-look Ireland team, there is still an onus on them to set the record straight following the World Cup defeat to the Brave Blossoms in 2019.

"It’s been touched on alright," the Leinster full-back added.

"We said it’s a lot of different players who are involved but we do have a responsibility as a collective to bounce back and I suppose right the wrongs of that game.

"But at the same time, it is a new group, a new coaching staff, well slightly altered anyway. But yeah, we have touched on it a small bit. But we’re not getting overworked on it, we have other motivations and things to be worried about as well.

"They (Japan) pride themselves on being fitter and faster than other teams and moving the point of attack away from I suppose the bigger sides that they come up against.

"We’re a very fit, fast and physical side so we’re not too different from them, so we’ll be ready for the challenge."